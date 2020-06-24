ECISD posts survey for board position

The survey states that all of the feedback will be compiled for the school board members to consider.

According to the Texas Association of School Boards, the primary work of a school board member is:

>> Planning and governance – a clearly articulated vision and both annual and long-term goals;

>> Oversight of management – the board is to ensure that the superintendent is systematically managing the district by ensuring plans, systems, and procedures exist, are monitored, and adjusted as necessary;

>> Board-Superintendent Team Operations – these include team building, a code of ethics, written board operating procedures, and a board activity calendar;

>> Advocacy – Within the community and with elected officials, the board should take an active role in generating support for the district.

The survey also asks what the strongest aspects of ECISD are; what areas of the district need the most immediate attention; if there are any attributes they would like the next school board member from Position 4 to have (such as leadership, communication, vision for the future, and/or setting priorities).

Also, it asks for any other comments or suggestions.