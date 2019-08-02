Former Odessan documents Marine Corps history

The Bay of Pigs Invasion, the Cuban Missile Crisis and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination were events that marked his formative years and influenced his decision to serve in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Hays currently resides in Oxford, Mississippi and is the author of eight books, three of which are about his Vietnam experience.

He was awarded a research grant in 2014 by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to write “Combined Action: U.S. Marines Fighting a Different War, August 1965 to September 1970.” The book is a commemorative piece documenting the history, successes and failures of a Vietnam War-era platoon that Hays describes as “one of the few bright spots in a war that was both unpopular and divisive” in his newest publication made available to the public last month.

“We all believed that we were doing something for our country and for the South Vietnamese,” he said. “There was a big sense of pride and patriotism during that time, at least at Permian High School, Odessa High School and Ector High School.”

Hays attended Bonham Middle School and then graduated from Permian in 1965, he enlisted shortly after.

Following his training in aviation electronics, he was selected for a Vietnamese language training program, which would land him on a team for the Civic Action Program and give him experience working in conjunction with troops of the U.S. Marines Combined Action Program.

Combined Action explains that they were not the same program, however, because each had different goals. The goal of the Civic Action Program was to enhance the lives of the Vietnamese people and give them a reason to support their government.

“We did things like water sanitation around wells, we helped provide building supplies for schools and we worked alongside CAP units in Chu Lai,” he said.

The Combined Action Program, in contrast, was a concept that brought together a squad of Marines and a platoon of the Popular Forces, who served as the Republic of Vietnam militia, and was primarily focused on improving the security in rural areas and then performing civic actions as conditions warranted, with the Civic Action Program picking up the slack, the publication states.

“Our purpose from the start was to show the Vietnamese people that we were there to protect them as well as ourselves,” Hays said. “This idea began not long after we got into Vietnam in 1965, and by 1967, the program had blossomed into about 40 combined action teams.”

Hays said the value of the program was apparent.

“Not a single one of the villages that the Marines were in were ever taken over or taken back by the Viet Cong,” he said.

Hays said Combined Action will provide further insight to the Vietnam War and leave lessons for the U.S. to look back on and learn from. The book is free and can be ordered through the Marine Corps history division website or read online.