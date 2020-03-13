ECISD ready to open doors on Monday

On Friday afternoon, members of the newly-formed coronavirus taskforce addressed members of the public and media about growing concerns inside the City of Odessa and Ector County.

Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Scott Muri said during the meeting at City Hall that all schools will be open on Monday.

Muri explained there hasn’t been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ector County, as of Friday afternoon, but he understands those plans can turn in hours.

“The decision continues to be hourly as new information comes available,” Muri said after the coronavirus taskforce press conference. “This entire coronavirus is new to our world and we have to make a decision based on the latest information that we have. It could be a different decision on Saturday. It could be a different decision on Sunday.

“Based upon what we know (Friday) this is the best thing to do for our kids in our community.”

During the press conference, Muri said all nonessential travel for staff and students is cancelled or postponed until further notice. He explained that includes athletics, fine arts, academics contests and conferences.

Muri also said that all nonessential gatherings, which includes PTA meetings, booster club meetings and community meetings, are cancelled or postponed until further notice. Muri said that all nonessential visitors or guests will be restricted from visiting campuses until further notice.

Muri said he’s encouraging all students and staff to stay home if they are sick. Muri told the Odessa American after the meeting that any student or staff member that traveled for spring break should go through the CDC checklist for places that have positive tests or people that have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“As a school system, we would be giving the same guidance as the CDC is giving to all Americans right now,” Muri said. “We are also encouraging any student or staff member that shows any symptoms — cough, congestion or those kinds of situations — we want those people to stay at home. We don’t want sickness in our schools.”

Ector County Health Department epidemiologist Amrinder S. Chahal fielded questions from the media that there are people in Ector County who are being monitored for the coronavirus, but he wouldn’t give an exact number. He said the only number he will disclose is confirmed cases.

Chahal said during the press conference that due to no confirmed coronavirus cases in Ector County that risk to residents remains low. He said that all tests received by the Ector County Health Department are sent to the public health lab in Lubbock. Chahal said if a test comes back positive it will be marked as “presumptive positive” and would be sent to the CDC to confirm the result.

Chahal explained the turnaround for when the test is sent to Lubbock and a result is made can be around 24 to 48 hours. Chahal said turnaround time is pretty good as he compared it to Houston residents who can wait between three, four and five days for results.

“Twenty-four to 48 hours is the timeline right now, but that can change with the volume of tests,” Chahal said.

In addition to the Ector County Health Department sending tests, Chahal said physicians can also order tests from LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. Chahal explained physicians would have to go through those channels individually.

Ector County Health Department director Brandy Garcia said if a person doesn’t have a healthcare provider that they can call the emergency room.

During the conference, Ector County Judge Debbie Hayes talked about the coronavirus and nursing homes.

“Those that are in our nursing homes are the most vulnerable,” she said. “We are asking our nursing homes to please go through the (CDC) questionnaire which they are. They are also taking temperatures of those that are coming in to see their mom or dad or loved one.”

“We would just ask the public to be compliant with that because it’s not only for your mom or your dad or your grandma’s protection, it is for your protection as well.”

Nursing homes in Odessa are using precautions and some aren’t allowing visitors at all. A representative from Orchard Park of Permian Basin said the assisted living facility is taking multiple precautions, which includes taking visitor’s temperature, limiting visitors to one resident and limiting visiting hours as well. Lincoln Tower said over the phone the independent living facility is allowing visitors after they passed screenings, while Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation isn’t allowing any visitors.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler stated in an email on Friday afternoon that a command from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was issued about suspending visits to inmates in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center until further notice. The suspension is reportedly in effect until terminated by the Governor or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez said that if they see someone is sick, some of the volunteers will drive them to the hospital. Gomez said the Salvation Army is being extra cautious in regards to the situation.

“We have protocols in place for these types of things,” Gomez said. He said the staff and volunteers continue to provide transportation to shelter guests on a regular basis, but that could change depending on how many staff and volunteers they have. Gomez said with the lack of certain hygiene materials at stores, it makes it hard for them to get things like toilet paper, soap and hand sanitizer, especially as a nonprofit organization.

In a press conference that took place in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster in all Texas counties. The State of Disaster would allow Abbott to authorize the use of all available and necessary state government resources to help manage this situation, activating the state emergency management plan and the State Operations Center to enhance the state’s planning and response capabilities, giving TDEM the ability to reassign and fully utilize appropriate personnel where they are needed most, providing the immediate ability to move resources around the state, including resources obtained through the Strategic National Stockpile and empowering the Office of the Texas Attorney General to pursue cases of price-gouging and ensure that offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Associated Press reported President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus as a national emergency, which would allow him to free up more money and resources.