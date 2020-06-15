ECISD considers Woodall’s resignation

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. All are required to stop at the front desk, have your temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear face mask.

Woodall has come under fire for Facebook posts that some consider offensive. A protest was held outside the administration building before the June 9 meeting and people spoke against keeping Woodall on the board, but on other subjects as well.

The board has the options of leaving Woodall’s position 4 vacant, appointing someone to fill the rest of the term, which ends in 2021, or having a special election.

The board will also hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the 2020-2021 budget.

Trustees discussed the 2020-21 budget, tax rates and property values at the June 9 meeting.

The 2019-20 budgeted revenues totaled just more than $299 million, but are now projected to be a little more than $301 million.

Expenditures for this year are projected to be some $22 million lower than originally budgeted mostly due to positions that were budgeted but remained vacant all year.

That has allowed the district to rebuild its fund balance to about four months of expenses, which is higher than the state’s guidelines of three months, the board recap said. Using current financial projections and a reduced estimate of 500 new students for next year, district officials are building a budget for revenues of $307,129,000 — if ECISD receives all funding it is supposed to receive, the recap said.

Officials will focus the additional dollars on board priorities like a cost of living increase for all employees and equity adjustments for hourly employees and others; additional money for schools with higher numbers of special education, economically disadvantaged, and English as a Second Language students; investing in pipelines that grow our own leaders; more counselors and more support for counselors; safety and security increases; updating technology so that every student has a digital tool; and facilities improvements like roofs and air conditioners.

Officials will build a balanced budget from these projections with the ability to adapt as the financial situation changes, the recap stated.

The board also will consider a $424,193 bid from Onyx General Contractors for a Permian High School baseball field restrooms facility project.

Also, trustees will consider approval of a chief financial officer, director of human resources and Permian High School principal. These were approved at a previous meeting.

Delesa Styles had been approved as the PHS principal, Deborah Ottmers as the CFO and Albert Valencia as the director of human resources at the April 20 meeting.

Mike Atkins, the attorney for the school district, said this was put on the agenda because the names of the people approved were not announced in open session at the April 20 meeting after the board came out of executive session.

That meeting was conducted over Zoom.

An executive session will be held to consider the hiring of an executive director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of director of special services, an executive director of students and school support and a campus principal for Hays STEAM Academy.

Hays Principal Julie Marshall is moving to Dowling Elementary as principal.

The board also will recognize Donna Smith as outgoing president.