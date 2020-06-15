  • June 15, 2020

ECISD considers Woodall’s resignation - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD considers Woodall’s resignation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 15, 2020 5:04 pm

ECISD considers Woodall’s resignation oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County ISD board of trustees will consider the resignation of member Doyle Woodall during a meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. All are required to stop at the front desk, have your temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear face mask.

Woodall has come under fire for Facebook posts that some consider offensive. A protest was held outside the administration building before the June 9 meeting and people spoke against keeping Woodall on the board, but on other subjects as well.

The board has the options of leaving Woodall’s position 4 vacant, appointing someone to fill the rest of the term, which ends in 2021, or having a special election.

The board will also hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the 2020-2021 budget.

Trustees discussed the 2020-21 budget, tax rates and property values at the June 9 meeting.

The 2019-20 budgeted revenues totaled just more than $299 million, but are now projected to be a little more than $301 million.

Expenditures for this year are projected to be some $22 million lower than originally budgeted mostly due to positions that were budgeted but remained vacant all year.

That has allowed the district to rebuild its fund balance to about four months of expenses, which is higher than the state’s guidelines of three months, the board recap said. Using current financial projections and a reduced estimate of 500 new students for next year, district officials are building a budget for revenues of $307,129,000 — if ECISD receives all funding it is supposed to receive, the recap said.

 Officials will focus the additional dollars on board priorities like a cost of living increase for all employees and equity adjustments for hourly employees and others; additional money for schools with higher numbers of special education, economically disadvantaged, and English as a Second Language students; investing in pipelines that grow our own leaders; more counselors and more support for counselors; safety and security increases; updating technology so that every student has a digital tool; and facilities improvements like roofs and air conditioners.

Officials will build a balanced budget from these projections with the ability to adapt as the financial situation changes, the recap stated.

The board also will consider a $424,193 bid from Onyx General Contractors for a Permian High School baseball field restrooms facility project.

Also, trustees will consider approval of a chief financial officer, director of human resources and Permian High School principal. These were approved at a previous meeting.

Delesa Styles had been approved as the PHS principal, Deborah Ottmers as the CFO and Albert Valencia as the director of human resources at the April 20 meeting.

Mike Atkins, the attorney for the school district, said this was put on the agenda because the names of the people approved were not announced in open session at the April 20 meeting after the board came out of executive session.

That meeting was conducted over Zoom.

An executive session will be held to consider the hiring of an executive director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of director of special services, an executive director of students and school support and a campus principal for Hays STEAM Academy.

Hays Principal Julie Marshall is moving to Dowling Elementary as principal.

The board also will recognize Donna Smith as outgoing president.

Posted in on Monday, June 15, 2020 5:04 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]