Campuses could go hybrid

Ector County ISD is currently serving about 3,500 students in virtual summer school, but some of those students could return to campuses in July for a hybrid set up, similar to what’s being considered for the fall opening.

Superintendent Scott Muri provided information on the plans during a Zoom call this week.

“In the month of July, we’re doing both face-to-face and virtual,” Muri said.

Under revised guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, Muri said the district can use a formula involving the square-footage of a room and social distancing and a maximum number of 22 people in the room this summer.

Initially TEA used the number 11, meaning there could be no more than 11 people in a room.

“Last week, that data changed and that number, 11, has now gone to 22 with some caveats. The 11 was for any room. No matter the size of the room, we could put no more than 11 people in it. The number 22 is now in conjunction with square-footage and social distancing so we can have no more than 22 people in a room as long as those individuals remain six feet apart and there’s a certain amount of square footage, I believe it’s 45 square feet per person in a particular room. So we now have a formula that we will use to determine how many students we can serve in spaces during the month of July. We will anticipate using that same number as we start school in the fall,” Muri said.

“Again, I lift that up today to talk about how the rules of engagement continue to change throughout the summer and we anticipate even more changes as we move into July and then ultimately August. What I said last week about 11 is completely different this week, so we’ll continue to notice those as we make our plans for the summer,” he added. “I think it’s important we continue to keep our community updated to understand how complex this is.”

Transportation will be another challenge because the buses won’t be able to take as many students due to coronavirus restrictions, so July will be the test month for that.

Muri said the entrance to school also will be different.

“… We know that we are going to take the temperature of students. We need to ask them some questions. We think about how kids move throughout a school. We will have one-way entrances and exits, so we’ll be able to practice some of those routines with our kids. We’ll also think about lunch. Will we be able to serve lunch in classrooms? What will that look like? How will cafeteria staff move food and move themselves throughout the building? We’re excited to welcome kids back in the month of July, first of all so that we can see them face to face; but more so so that we can practice the routines, the procedures and ideas that we have to see if these things actually work with kids as we plan for a much larger opening in the month of August. July is a good opportunity for us to test some of those procedures,” Muri said.

He said ECISD is dependent on the community’s health and well-being for opening schools in August.

“I encourage all members of our community, not just our students and parents but every member of the city of Odessa and every citizen of Ector County to practice three big things this summer. No. 1, make sure you’re practicing social distancing. Keep your distance from people so you can protect yourselves and protect other people from the spread of COVID-19. Make sure you are washing your hands regularly. If you don’t have access to soap and water, then make sure you have access to hand sanitizer but keep your hands clean throughout the summer. And third, make sure that you are wearing a mask whenever you are out and about in a public environment. Whenever you are with a group of people, make sure that you have some sort of face covering,” Muri said.

“If we take care of ourselves as a community, and we are healthy in the month of August it will help us determine how much or how many students we’ll be able to bring back to our schools …,” he added.

There are counties in Texas that do not have any COVID-19 cases.

“And if they were to be able to start school today, they could do that and have every student and every teacher attending class because there are zero cases. In our community today, our cases are rising rapidly and that would indicate that we would not be able to welcome back students and teachers at a rate that we need to. So I’m counting on our community, and again not just our moms and dads and kids, but all members of our community to take care of yourselves throughout the summer months so that when it’s time for us to make a decision in August that we’ll be able to bring back as many kids to our campuses as we possibly can. That is the plea that I have for everybody this evening,” Muri said June 11.

The focus in the fall will be serving elementary students and having more face time with them.

“… Really good research says that our elementary students do not do as well in a virtual environment and secondary students, because they’re a little bit older and they have more of an ability to be independent in their work habits, they do better in a virtual environment. But I would encourage all families to think about the fall and not anticipate that your kids are going to be in school five days a week. We’re not building plans that would anticipate that reality,” Muri said.

“That is not just ECISD. Across the state of Texas, almost every school district is looking at this hybrid model — some model in which some students attend schools on certain days of the week while other students remain home,” he said.

In the national context, prekindergarten through second grade students need more time with teachers. In the local context, Muri said they need to pay “a bit more attention to our sixth graders.”

“When they leave fifth grade and are sixth grade, particularly in ECISD, there’s a significant drop off in academic performance. What that would indicate to us is our sixth graders, our local context, would say we need to spend more, need more face time with our sixth graders and we fully intend to do that,” Muri said.

There has been some discussion nationwide of not having police officers in schools, but Muri said that is not something ECISD is looking at right now.

“… I think we have to balance, first of all the reason for a police officer in a school is the safety of our students and the safety of our staff members. There are lots conversations about police in general, but those are superseded with the concept of safety. As a superintendent, and our board of trustees, we must ensure that our kids are safe and our police officers are one way that we ensure that our kids are safe,” Muri said. “So we must balance what’s happening in our world today with the safety of our kids and we will always pay attention to how we use our officers, what role they play in our schools, how they behave, if you will, how we treat our students. But really in ECISD at least I commend our police officers for the relationships that they develop with our students while they’re on campus. They do an exceptional job of not necessarily policing, but peacing. They do a great job of keeping the peace on our campuses and I commend our officers for that,” he added.

“But with that said, we’ll always evaluate the resources that we have to ensure that all of our kids are safe on elementary, middle and high school campuses,” Muri said.

The district sent out a survey about the calendar for next year.

Muri said the majority of parents liked the proposal. There were questions about the COVID-19 makeup days where some families thought they would have to make up the days missed this year as part of next year. But that is not the case.

“We put them in the calendar (for) next year because we fully anticipate missing days of school, and in some cases, it could be weeks or months of school next year because of COVID-19 and we built in some days simply in case we miss days of school next year because of that,” Muri said.

Eleven more days have been added to the calendar for next year.

Summer learning for next summer: Under House Bill 3, ECISD was able to add 30 optional days of summer learning into the elementary calendar.

“Those are optional days for our families and optional days for our staff members. Those are not mandatory,” Muri said.

“The majority of parents supported the need for that calendar and they understood the need to have 11 more days of instruction because we have missed so much during this particular school year. Also, the majority of our staff members supported the calendar but also have questions about different aspects,” he said.

>> Year-round calendar: Muri said quite a few staff members expressed interest in a year-round calendar possibility.

“And my comments to a year-round calendar would be that that is a community decision. When a school district transitions from a traditional calendar to a year-round calendar, we do not make those decisions lightly. But that type of decision in Ector County would impact all of us — whether you have children in school or not. It would affect our business community; it would affect our summer camps and other after-school activities that our kids participate in; it would affect extracurricular activities,” Muri said.

“Our community would be significantly impacted by the year-round calendar, so the conversation we need to have is a conversation as a community. We’re not prepared to do that right now and that is why our calendar is not a year-round calendar,” he added.