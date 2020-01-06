Many tax ratification election projects complete

The Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Council reviewed projects funded, in process and completed with funds from the tax ratification election passed in 2018.

This was the first meeting in several months and of the new year.

The meeting was held in the Ector County ISD administration building.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the first meeting of the facilities review committee meeting was held in December. About 140 people gathered for that.

“They will spend the next six months together looking at the facilities and the need for facilities across our system,” Muri said.

“In May the goal of that group is to make a recommendation to the board of trustees for what we should do (and) how we should address facility needs,” he said.

The board will spend summer reviewing that and making a decision. There will be seven meetings total and they are open to the public. The gatherings will be held at various locations around the district so people can see the state of different facilities across ECISD.

Chief Operating Officer Patrick Young reviewed work on roofs and bus purchases.

Young said there have been three hail storms. Repairs from the 2016 storm have been made.

“We just opened bids for four buildings, actually five on Dec. 20th. Those bids were extremely high based on the adjustor’s estimate for those four buildings,” Young said.

“We just need to make sure cover that extra cost,” he said.

Once those are complete, there will be only five buildings left from the 2017 hail storm. Some damage was done to the roof at Hays STEAM Academy in 2019. Young said the campus had already received a new roof and only the metal part was damaged, so the district is looking at funding it themselves for about $200,000.

Communications Officer Mike Adkins said a total of 39 buses have bene purchased.

Young said the TRE will make replacements possible as needed.

Young said Transportation Director Roger Cleere has ordered five gas buses, two diesel, one activity bus, a small van and is putting two new engines in some older buses.

Young said buses cost about $100,000 each. The activity bus will cost about $200,000.

Secured fencing was finished by the time school started at five elementary schools and only two campuses are left for controlled access, LBJ and Nimitz, and those should be done by the end of this week, Young said.

Young said there are eight controlled access points at Permian High School and 14 at Odessa High School.

Adkins said he keeps up the Promises Made, Promises Kept section of the website to update people on projects funded by the TRE.

Muri said he proposes keeping the TRE committee going until all the boxes are checked.

The advisory council will likely report to the school board sometime in March.

The advisory council was formed by Jim Nelson, who served as interim superintendent, to ensure that funds from the tax ratification election are appropriated correctly.