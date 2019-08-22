The word bond has come up

Since he arrived, Muri has been taking a look, listen and learn approach and tried to meet with as many as possible in the community. The projected number of students is more than ECISD ended the year with last year.

“That word has come up a lot. I think I still have to listen to more people and understand. As I’ve looked around and seen condition(s), we have some schools that need work. As I think about what you can do with dollars, we have some programming that needs support such as CTE (career and technical education),” Muri said.

Midland ISD school board members voted unanimously the week of Aug. 19 to approve calling for a $569 million bond will be on the Nov. 5 ballot, according to information from MISD.

Muri noted that students need the type of equipment industry uses to be successful in careers.

If the growth continues, Muri said, the district needs to provide more resources to students.

“We have schools today well over capacity,” and portable buildings because the buildings themselves can’t hold all the students, Muri said.

“It’s important that I understand the need,” he said.

On working to make ECISD better, Muri said one of his favorite quotes is from W. Edwards Deming, an engineer, statistician, professor, author, lecturer and management consultant: “your organization is perfectly designed to achieve the results that you’re achieving.”

“So when you look at your results and you don’t like your results, those results are a direct reflection of the organization and the way that it is designed. … If we are going to be better as an organization, if we are going to improve then we have to organize ourselves differently. We have to do our work differently and I believe that is an evolutionary process and this building, central office, should constantly evolve,” Muri said.

He added that he is still trying to understand what’s working and what isn’t.

“I think you’ll see some of that come out in strategic planning. Right now, I’m still trying to understand what’s happening and getting a flavor for that. We already have clear standards as an organization that every public entity in Texas has to follow. Our opportunity as a district is how to figure out how we align our curriculum with those standards and what will that look like for us. Part of our journey is figuring out what will work best for ECISD,” Muri said.

He added that some adjustments will be minor and some will be major.

“… We have to continue to evolve and the reason we have to evolve in central office is because schools have to improve. We’re going to be asking teachers to do things that are different. We’re going to be asking principals to do things that are differently, so they have to evolve as well …,” Muri added.

Asked if people have told him he’s here to save them, Muri said there has been some of that. But he tells people it will take everyone to make a success of the district.

He added that he is “incredibly excited” to be at ECISD.

“I’m a part of a team and I’m thrilled. There are so many people in our community that are excited to be a part of the team. That’s been the reception that I think has most excited me — all the business and industry and teachers and principals. Lots of folks from all over this county have said we want to be a part of that. We’re not quite sure what’s going to happen, but we want to be a part of it. That has been exciting to me because it has to be ‘we.’ The village has to come together to make good things happen for our kids. None of us can do this on our own. Shame on us if we think that we can. It’s the village; it’s all of us.”