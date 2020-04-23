Education continues to stop slide

Ector County ISD is continuing to educate students even though it’s buildings are closed so they won’t fall behind their peers when school does reopen — in some form — in the fall.

The question was the focus of a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday night featuring an elementary and secondary teacher, Superintendent Scott Muri said.

He said a recently released study shows that if students are not engaged in the learning process now and throughout the summer “they have the potential to be up to one year behind their peers when school starts.”

“So it is critically important that our students are engaged in learning, not only now but throughout the summer so that they are not falling behind their peers because we know today that we have kids not engaged and that the study indicates they could be woefully behind their peers when school starts …,” Muri added.

School is closed through the rest of the year, which ends May 21.

While remote learning is not optimal, he said, if students aren’t doing anything or if they disengage at some point, or they remain disengaged throughout the summer “the research says they could be woefully behind their peers when school begins and we don’t want that for any kid in ECISD. We want all of our kids to be right where they need to be when school begins at some point in the fall.”

Muri said there is light at the end of the tunnel, “we just don’t know how long the tunnel is.”

“We will continue to educate kids. That is our job. That is our mission to educate kids and we know what that’s going to look like now. We know what it’s going to look like in the summer, but we don’t know what it’s going to look like in the fall and we have to be prepared for any potential reality in the fall,” he added.

On another item, Muri said district career and technical education teachers have joined forces with University of Texas Permian Basin and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center professors and officials to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

“We have five of our career and technology education teachers that are now engaged and at work. Two weeks ago, they started using ECISD equipment — our three-dimensional printers — to make PPE equipment in partnership with UTPB and Texas Tech and that equipment is being donated to our health care workers. I lift up those five career technology education teachers that are engaged in that work,” Muri said.

“In addition, we have another career technology education teacher that teaches fashion merchandising so she is using her skills to create masks and these masks will be worn by the child care workers. So once we’re able to open our child care facility, our employees there will have masks that will have been made by our fashion merchandising teacher,” he added.

ECISD is planning to offer Zavala Elementary School as a daycare facility for the local medical community, but they have to get all the clearances from the state to open.

“Several of our teachers are clearly doing double duty teaching kids all day, but also by night they are equipping our medical community and our childcare workers with appropriate material to keep them safe,” Muri said.

Asked if the economic downturn will help fill some of the teacher openings ECISD has, Muri said 47 teachers have been hired thus far this spring. But for this year, the district is still 350 teachers short. He doesn’t know what that number will be for next year.

“So we’re a little bit ahead of where we were last year,” Muri said. “We have yet to see if the slowdown in the local economy has impacted hiring or not, so at this point we have yet to see folks, if you will, from oil and gas or other areas enter the profession. But I fully expect that there will be a positive increase in teacher applications just because there are folks in industries around us that no longer have employment, so they’ll be seeking other ways to earn a living and some of those people are certified teachers that left the profession and went into some of those other fields and so some of those folks may certainly return, but right now we don’t have numbers that indicate that.”