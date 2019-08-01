OHS band optimistic about marching season

With this year’s theme of From One Comes Many, Odessa High School Director of Bands John Mayo is busily working his band into shape for this year’s season.

Band camp started Monday and will run until school starts Aug. 19, Mayo said.

“We started leadership (with 22 students) last Monday and we had leadership training for three days and talked about different leadership involvements and how to help and be servants to the kids to the rest of the band. We’ve talked a lot about student leadership,” Mayo said. “Yesterday (July 29), we started with everybody at 2 o’clock, took a break for supper at 4:30 and then we come back at 6 and go to 9.”

Mayo said he has about 300 students on his list for band, but he hasn’t seen that many yet. The musicians practice in different places and rotate to the different locations such as the band hall and outside an Ector County ISD building on West 10th Street, “so we can divide and conquer.”

“I think the kids are working very hard and their hard work is appreciated,” he said.

This year is more organized than last, Mayo said, because he’s been there from the beginning. He came on board in July of 2018.

His goal is to build on the success of last year and refine their skills.

“I feel like it’s better this year. For one thing, I’ve had the entire marching show — all the music and the drills — since the end of last year. I hadn’t seen any drill at this point last year,” Mayo said.

Under this year’s theme, Mayo said the performance will start with one snare drummer on the field and then other musicians will emerge from behind screens and join them. The idea is that one is great, but “we are stronger when everybody works together.”

Vianey Cepeda, a 16-year-old junior, Christa Adjani, Javier Madrid and Emily Polk, all 17-year-old seniors, are drum majors.

Cepeda plays the French horn; Adjani and Madrid play the clarinet; and Polk is a percussionist.

Madrid said he thinks the band is making a lot of progress.

“I feel like there’s a lot of hope this year because the vibes are just really good right now,” Adjani said. “I think it’s going to be a great year. I feel like everybody’s much more sure of everything because there’s a better plan this year because last year our directors weren’t really sure who was going to be our director. Now that most of us have had a year with all of them, we’re all comfortable …”

Cepeda said she feels the group is more motivated and pushing harder this year.

“Everybody’s really determined to do good,” Adjani said.

Seniors Noel Baeza, 16, and Mathew Ramirez, 17, are section leaders for the trumpet and trombone, respectively. They stepped down from being drum majors to march this year.

“I decided to step down just because it’s my last year and I’d already done drum major for two years and I just wanted to be closer to my section,” Ramirez said.

Baeza said he had been a section leader since his sophomore year.

“It’s been a pretty neat adventure making a bond with the family and making new friends every year and having a good bond with everybody in the section. I wanted to be a part of the group. It’s a very fun experience,” Baeza said.

Ramirez said he feels the band is better than it’s been in past years.

“… Everybody’s more focused. Everybody just wants to be better as a whole. Everybody I’ve seen, so far, everybody’s come here and they want to get better and I’m really proud of that,” Ramirez added.