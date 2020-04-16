Promotion decision coming soon

Ector County ISD has provided teachers and principals with guidance on grading, but promotion and retention is not yet firm.

Superintendent Scott Muri said during the board of trustees workshop Tuesday that the district wants this to be a do no harm period of time.

The meeting was held via telephone and Vice President Delma Abalos was absent.

The last time students were present in class was March 5, Muri said, so whatever a student’s grade was at that time, they can’t do any worse.

“We do not want this experience to harm in any way any of our students,” Muri said. “All students should have an opportunity to improve. None of our kids should be penalized during this period.”

He added that Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement about continuation of school sometime Wednesday.

Teaching at ECISD has gone digital or with paper and pencil from packets that are picked up at the campuses.

Muri noted that every students’ experience is different. Some students have support all day long from their parents, but there are other children who live in multi-family homes who do not have an adult present throughout the day and may not have access to technology.

Muri said guidance on promotion and retention will be provided in the coming days.

He noted that the state has passed some specific guidance for seniors who have not passed the end-of-course exams. Muri said this may be an opportunistic moment for those students to graduate as there is no state testing at this time.

He added that state testing cannot be a reason for a child not to graduate or be promoted this year.

On a separate item, Muri said Ector County Judge Debi Hays has reached out and asked for help from school nurses on testing for COVID-19.

He said more information will be coming out on that.

The ECISD Police Department has been active. Muri said they have finished installation barricades at all elementary, middle and high school campuses.

Muri also said that as of Tuesday more than 450 welfare checks of families that haven’t been heard from since school went remote have been made.

More than half of those students and families have not connected with their schools in four weeks.

For those that aren’t home, officers leave lime green cards with the child’s school and phone number requesting they call the campus.

There also is a need for correct phone numbers and contact information.

Muri said the welfare checks will be ongoing.

Technology is another huge resource for students, families and teachers currently.

The technology team has started a help desk to answer questions and more information about Wi-fi is coming for the short and long term, including a possible partnership with the city and county.

On child care for medical personnel, Muri said ECISD is working with the governor’s office and state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, to start a facility at Zavala Elementary School.

In other business, the board: