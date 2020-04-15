Ireland teacher shaves head for student morale

Although they didn’t have to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test this spring, Ireland Elementary School fifth-grade reading teacher Justin Cross decided to give his students a boost. He shaved his head.

“This was actually the second challenge that I’ve done. When we took our benchmark in February, we had a goal set for them previously if we looked at their scores from last year and then we looked at this year’s score that they had just taken and if they hit that mark which was above their score last year they got to pie Mr. Cross in the face outside,” Cross said.

He added that they want students to do their best on the STAAR and 55 or 65 students had already hit the goal two months before. Confident they would have hit the 70 percent mark if they had taken the test, and showed growth, he made the gesture.

Showing growth would have meant the students were ready for sixth grade.

The idea to shave his head came about during a fifth-grade teacher meeting when Cross realized they were supposed to be taking the exam that day. Then he had a meeting with his students and told them to tell all their friends he would shave his head the next day “because I know y’all would have crushed it.”

With almost 30 students in his Google Meets meeting with students he encouraged them, talked to them about where they could find assignments for about 10 minutes then went into his kitchen and shaved his head live for them.

“They absolutely loved it. They thought it was the most hilarious thing they’d ever seen in their lives, and you know what in a time like this, if I can put a smile on one of those kids’ faces for two seconds it was worth it …,” Cross said.

He added that if he could be a source of joy for just a couple of minutes by doing something like shaving his head, he was pleased to oblige.

“I knew Mr. Cross promised the fifth graders he would shave his head if they met their growth goals on STAAR this year. Students work hard and are motivated by such a thing! The fifth graders were on target to make the growth and we were excited to see the results and then STAAR was cancelled due to the pandemic school closure. Mr. Cross believed in his students and wanted to follow through with his promise, regardless of actually taking the test. I think it keeps his students engaged and feeling confident in their learning. We are so proud of the work our students put in this year at Ireland! They definitely earned Mr. Cross' hair loss!” Principal Katy Ochoa said in an email.

Cross has been with ECISD for three years, starting off as a long-term sub at Burleson Elementary. He also has taught at Bonham Middle School and has been a full-time certified teacher with the district for two full years.

He noted that any kind of extra motivation helps, especially at the elementary level.

He said he hopes this will all be over sooner rather than later and that a get-together like a barbecue can be arranged so the students can say good-bye to their friend and have some kind of ending for the school year.

Cross said he has been impressed with how fast administrators got remote learning going.

“It’s been miraculous and the feedback from the parents has been fantastic. The teachers that I’ve been out there working with have been absolutely phenomenal. We want to be back in classrooms. We want to see our kids. It’s heartbreaking to think that … I may not get to see them face to face again as a fifth grader …,” Cross said.

He said he was I’m pretty tech savvy, but Cross said he’s still had to adjust.

“It’s been a huge learning curve because it’s everything. Like when I put directions down on the internet, whether it’s through Class Dojo or Google Classroom, I have to be so specific on what I’m asking the students to do because they just have to read to this one thing I can’t write two pages of instructions, so I have to be very careful on what words I’m using to be as specific I can but not over explain,” Cross said.

He added that the fifth-grade teachers are getting videos out so students see them on a daily basis. Cross said he conducts a meeting every day for an hour with students that need help — whether it’s with technology or a lesson.

But once a week on Thursdays, Cross also offers an hour time slot when he can help parents and students. He will help even later than that, but by 11 p.m. he’s asleep.

Now that this challenge is complete, Cross said he needs a new hook. The students have suggested Tik Tok videos.

“… I told them that I would research it and look into all that, but I’ve had several say Tik Tok videos so that would be something in the future that I would do educational, funny Tik Tok videos,” he said.