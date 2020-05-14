Education Foundation of Odessa awards $23,000 to the arts in ECISD

The Education Foundation of Odessa has awarded $23,000 to fine arts in Ector County ISD for the 2020-2021 school year through its innovative grant program.

These awards are granted in partnership with Odessa Arts and Matt New. Each year Odessa Arts awards the Education Foundation a matching grant and those funds are used to grant awards to Secondary Fine Arts teachers in ECISD for special projects and programming.

This year, Odessa Arts granted the Education Foundation $7,500 in matching grant funds. New used his newfound fame on “The Voice” to host a concert in December with all proceeds benefitting the Education Foundations in Midland and Odessa. This concert resulted in $8,000 being made available to ECISD Performing Arts.

Each year, teachers, principals, and administrators from across the district submit proposals to the Education Foundation. A committee made up of foundation board members reviews each grant and comes to a consensus on which projects to fund. Grants are evaluated on their innovation, creativity, student need being addressed, sustainability and content. This year, the Committee reviewed 95 proposals and funded 47 requests.

Since the foundation’s inception, and including this year, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $2.6-million to fund innovative and creative projects in the classroom for ECISD students.