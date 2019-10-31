Jackalopes mentoring Ector students

About 12 hockey players kept the attention of about 60 sixth-grade and some seventh-grade students as they spoke. Many of the students are in the gifted and talented program.

Assistant Coach Adam Phillips said 12 or 13 players made their first visit the Oct. 23. The visits to Ector are likely to become an ongoing thing.

“We like to get in here as much as possible — probably three to four times a month. I think our target is Wednesday. I think that works out for the school and best for our schedule, as well,” Phillips said.

While at the middle school, players mingle with the students.

Phillips said the front office for the team regularly contacts schools for team visits.

“They have this awesome gameroom where they can interact with the players and play the different games. I don’t know if it’s going to be like this every time we come here, or if it’s going to be more the kids are working on homework and the players are interacting with them in a different setting and helping them with school,” Phillips said. “Whatever the case may be, we just want to come to the community, get out in the schools and try to grow the game of hockey in Odessa.”

The team is currently carrying 27 players. They can dress 21 per game, so there’s a mix on the ice.

“… We can mix up the lineup here and there to try and give it a different look if guys are playing well or not playing well. But we can dress 21 for each game,” Phillips said.

“Hockey’s a fast game, so we’re usually changing shifts every 30 to 40 seconds. We usually have four lines of forwards and three lines of defensemen and they’re changing constantly throughout the game,” he added.

He added that the students look up to the players so it’s good to give back and be a role model.

The Jacks have been in Odessa for at least 20 years, Phillips said.

“They were a pro team and right now they’re a junior team, so … I think our age range is 16 to 20 and they’re all kids that are trying to develop as players to get to the college hockey level,” Phillips said.

Assistant Principal Reagan Paquette said having the players on campus is amazing because many Ector students don’t typically have these opportunities.

“As soon as they walk in, they might not even know who they are but they just automatically think that they’re awesome and so they all want to come. It’s been something that they’ve been looking forward to,” Paquette said. “I’ve kind of been dropping hints that I had a surprise for them and then once they came last week it spread like wildfire. I even walked them through the homework center so that the other kids could see that they were here. It’s been really exciting.”

She added that a lot of students may not have been to the games, but Phillips has provided free tickets. Paquette said went to a game on Saturday and saw some of the students.

“And it was really cool, because like I said earlier, they don’t always get opportunities like this,” Paquette said.

Principal Charles Quintela said having the team there is an incentive. He said the students get “really hyped up” because they think of the players as celebrities.

“They love it. It’s either go and do something academic, or come and be with somebody that they view as a star so they want to be here,” Quintela said.

He added that the students have to be passing to participate.

Nicole Tillman, an 11-year-old sixth-grader, Joseph Almeida, a 12-year-old seventh grader, and Isabel Brito, an 11-year-old sixth-grader, were all glad to see the players.

“Whenever they told me in our room — you can ask my friends — I literally started a little bit crying because I was so excited. I was jumping up out of my seat because I really do like the Jackalopes,” Brito said.

Last year at Halloween, they distributed free tickets to the game and she and her family went.

“It was a great experience for me. It was just amazing. I even got a souvenir, which was a hockey puck because they took it over the wall and we got it. It even hit one of my cousins on the shoulder. It was pretty heavy, the hockey puck. It was a great experience for me. I just it was just wow. I’m speechless right now with them here,” she said.

Right winger Matt Hutton also enjoys going to see the students. This is his third year on the Jackalopes and he said he has been on it the longest of anyone.

“It’s a good chance to get out in the community and kind of be role models for the kids, and obviously, we were all kids at one point and we looked up to people so it’s good for them and I think it’s good for us, as well,” Hutton said.

Hutton, who is from Carmel, Ind., said his father and older brother played hockey. His brother, who is four years older than him, is playing in New York.

“They’re both role models for me, so I look up to them a lot and I guess it shows,” Hutton said.

He enjoys playing hockey because it’s a thrill.

“It’s a battle every day and I like to try to get better every day, so it’s kind of the difference between succeeding and not succeeding and that’s the part I love. That’s the part I chase,” he added.