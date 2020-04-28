SHAC reviews board recommendations

The SHAC meeting met virtually Tuesday to formulate recommendations to the Ector County ISD board of trustees in May. That could be postponed, however.

The human growth and development curriculum is a partnership between the Life Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The Rev. Dawn Weaks, who chairs the SHAC, said the language around the half-credit requirement would be around why it is important to have that curriculum in the aftermath of the mass shooting in August 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic and that maybe middle school would be the place to start. But the committee is leaving that up to the school board.

The third recommendation is to adopt a new curriculum for PE and health and have one or two SHAC members be part of that.

Hilberto Ochoa, assistant athletic director for health and PE, said this next school year is the adoption year for health and PE. He said that happens every 12 to 15 years.

“It takes about a year to get materials adopted and we usually have committees and those are made up of teachers, but there could be a recommendation that we do allow some of our SHAC members to be in that process …,” Ochoa said.