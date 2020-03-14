ECISD, MISD closing 2 more weeks

The Ector County ISD announced Saturday that schools will close for the next two weeks.

A news release detailed that new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) led to the decision to close all schools for a minimum of the next two weeks, March 16-27.

School district leaders reminded parents this situation is constantly evolving, and decisions made today may be adjusted as new information is received. To that end, District officials are advising parents to prepare as if the closure could last longer than two weeks.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri and MISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick will hold a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday at the UTPB Engineering Building.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in either Ector County or Midland County but the communities are linked and ECISD leaders are in constant communication with Midland ISD. Both school districts are observing this two-week closure, a step that will allow citizens the time to assess their own health, seek treatment if necessary, and track the presence of the illness.

“While schools will be closed, the work of the district must continue. ECISD leaders are now working on plans to continue teaching and learning for all students, meal service, counseling and nursing support, graduation requirements, course selection for next year’s students, and business operations including payroll and hiring. These are crucial functions, and will require innovative solutions keeping health and safety at the forefront of the work. All of our ECISD team members and our families will have a role in making sure the work is completed and our students are supported,” a news release issued Saturday stated.

On Thursday, district leaders asked principals to begin to contacting their faculty and staff in an effort to gauge how many people had traveled out of the country or to areas with active Coronavirus cases.

After a Friday press conference, ECISD officials received an increase in responses from teachers, staff members, and families alerting them to the fact they had visited high-risk areas, that is areas considered by the CDC for the Level 3 Travel Health Notice.

Others said they believe they had potentially been exposed to someone with the virus. This information, along with new CDC guidance that schools should consider closing as long as 8-20 weeks, led ECISD to alter its course and close schools beginning on Monday. “We understand this decision will have major repercussions for businesses and families, but we believe it is in the best interest of our community’s health and safety,” the release stated.

Also, UTPB announced they are extending spring break by an additional 2 weeks for STEM Academy students and moving all university instruction on-line beginning March 23 for the rest of the semester.