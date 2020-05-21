  • May 21, 2020

PHS attracts a dozen candidates - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

PHS attracts a dozen candidates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:48 pm

PHS attracts a dozen candidates Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Permian High School principal’s job attracted about 12 applicants, according to information from an open records request from the Odessa American.

Delesa Styles was hired as principal to replace Danny Gex, who is moving to the Houston area.

They include:

  • Corey Seymour, Portland Public Schools.
  • Ysmael Lujan, Ector County ISD.
  • Mareka Austin, Castleberry ISD.
  • Michael Seabolt, Marlin ISD.
  • Ronald Segers, Ganado ISD.
  • Stephen Cross, Crane ISD.
  • Jesus Arenas, New Deal Middle School - New Deal ISD.
  • Marques Stewart, Atlanta Public Schools.
  • Delesa Styles, Fredericksburg ISD.
  • Steven Parker, Ector County ISD.
  • Courtnee Hembree, Ector County ISD.
  • Michael Stovall, Hondo ISD.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: WSW at 10mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 66°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 68°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 63°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]