PHS attracts a dozen candidates

The Permian High School principal’s job attracted about 12 applicants, according to information from an open records request from the Odessa American.
Delesa Styles was hired as principal to replace Danny Gex, who is moving to the Houston area.
They include:
- Corey Seymour, Portland Public Schools.
- Ysmael Lujan, Ector County ISD.
- Mareka Austin, Castleberry ISD.
- Michael Seabolt, Marlin ISD.
- Ronald Segers, Ganado ISD.
- Stephen Cross, Crane ISD.
- Jesus Arenas, New Deal Middle School - New Deal ISD.
- Marques Stewart, Atlanta Public Schools.
- Delesa Styles, Fredericksburg ISD.
- Steven Parker, Ector County ISD.
- Courtnee Hembree, Ector County ISD.
- Michael Stovall, Hondo ISD.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.