Theater, music added at Montessori Mastery

Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added theater and music to its programming this year.

Erica Lane Garza, a professional singer/songwriter, producer and educator, is teaching music and Brian Serrano, manager of the Permian Playhouse is instructing theater.

Randy McGuire, who co-directs the school with his wife, Gloria, said Lane worked for them a few years ago. Garza, known professionally as Erica Lane, had previously worked for Ector County ISD as head choir director at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

“She could only stay with us for a year because of her commitment to ECISD. We had the opening again this year. We had such a great time and experience with her that … she was our first person to contact when we had the music director opening for this year,” McGuire said.

For Serrano, McGuire said a number of Montessori Mastery School students are involved in the Kaleidoscope Company at Permian Playhouse.

“And some of our parents and just throughout discourse over the summer, we talked about the possibility of a theater class here. Brian offered and committed and we have a terrific turnout with that. We’re really excited about his being here,” McGuire said.

Garza teaches once a week and Serrano offers class twice a week.

The school has 81 students in fourth through 12th grade, McGuire said. There are about 40 students in the high school.

“We didn’t (have a theater program before). That’s really the direction that our school is heading in. We’re too small to really do athletics, so we want to focus on the arts and we’re excited, again, about being able to do theater this year. We’d like to be able to do music with high school in the future. We’re investigating doing debate and other things that are more of a scholarly nature,” he said.

The school also conducts field trips to locales like McKittrick Canyon, the Caverns of Sonora and the recent Shakespeare festival.

“We took them to (the movie) Midway last week to see the matinee. They’re studying World War II,” McGuire said.

He added that it was to help the students understand patriotism, what is it to be an American citizen and the sacrifices that were made by those before us.

“We just get to do those special things. It’s more than reading, writing and arithmetic; maybe give them an interest in something they hadn’t considered before,” McGuire said.

Serrano said he loves all the private schools in Odessa and thinks they do a great job, especially in the arts.

“The McGuires always support our student productions at the Permian Playhouse. When this discussion came up about would I consider coming over here and doing theater for a class, I jumped at it,” Serrano said.

There are about 50 students in the theater program. The age groups are sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade, but they all meet together. Serrano said the school has had a spring production for several years, the last couple of which were led by members of the Kaleidoscope Company.

“They wanted to let the students expand in their theatrical experience because they always had such a great turnout for that spring show and so they wanted to make a class where we could do that. It’s a great opportunity to come and do that. Only being two days a week for an hour each, it doesn’t affect my ability to be the theater manager at the Permian Playhouse,” Serrano said.

He added that Garza does a wonderful job with the music portion.

“The McGuires’ goal is to offer a well-rounded experience and they’re amazing. The Montessori system is great. You can’t find better people than Mr. and Mrs. McGuire …,” Serrano said.

“… There everything is performance based. Here, since it’s more from an academic standpoint we’ve also done theater history as well. We’ve talked about origins and theater we’ll be continuing that into the spring. They enjoy the performance aspects far more than the theater history, but I think it’s necessary to know where we came from in different types of theater,” Serrano said.

Emma Myers and Jayclyn Rogers, both 14-year-old ninth-graders said they are loving the theater program.

“I’ve been doing theater for a while …,” Myers said. “I’ve known Brian for a while and I think he’s just truly amazing at teaching theater and I’ve always had a love for the arts.”

Rogers said theater improves her life.

“… It’s always been something I like. It makes me more creative and gives me more things to talk about with people. I started doing plays when I was like 6 years old at my school and I just kind of got into it through that. I just liked being on a stage. I did some summer camps there (at Permian Playhouse) was when I was like 8 and 9, but I am just now getting back into it. I think he’s a good teacher. He does really well with the kids, as long as you behave,” Rogers said.

They even like the theater history part.

“I think it’s been really intriguing. I’m not really much for history, but think he does it really well. He makes it interesting and that’s really fun,” Myers said.

“I have to completely agree. He makes it more interesting than most people could just by the things he adds to it,” Rogers said.