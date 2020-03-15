ECISD and MISD look ahead amidst two week closure

During a Sunday joint meeting between ECISD and MISD, officials offered information regarding the two week school closure from Monday to March 27 due to CDC recommendations concerning the coronavirus.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri and MISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick held a news conference Sunday afternoon in the lobby of the UTPB engineering building to detail how they are going to deliver academic plans, meal service, nursing support, graduation requirements, counseling, course selection for next year students, and business operations including payroll and hiring.

Muri said that they have a daily call with the commissioner of education who provides updates to every school district in the state of Texas to help initiate guidelines for food, learning and staff.

“Receiving that information further, it gives us data on which we can make healthier decisions for our folks,” Muri said.

Although school is cancelled, Muri said, this is not a vacation. He suggests that guardians of students should establish some routines for the next two weeks. He also said he does not want students to gather together in large groups while out of school and recommends that students practice social distancing.

He added that the school district has a commitment to “Develop resources and opportunities that will help our parents and guardians have access to curriculum materials, have access to resources, have access to information on what we can do for the next couple of weeks at least to continue the education of our children, but I encourage our parents to establish routines, make sure you set up academic time each day. Make sure you provide opportunities for kids to have exercise each day. Make sure you establish appropriate meal schedules.” He said adding that it is more important now than ever for the schools to partner with parents and although there are uncertainties, they are working to get that information.

“How we do school for the next two weeks is something that we have yet to discover,” he said.

Riddick said it’s important to know that both of the school districts are working together on implementing strategies for students and staff.

Muri said that he will be meeting with city and county leaders to discuss the feeding of children in the community.

“The county’s children must continue to eat,” he said. He mentioned that 55 percent of kids served in ECISD live in poverty and are very dependent on the food and nutrition provided by the schools.

Muri said that there are no plans to feed students on Monday, but during their meeting with city and county officials, they will finalize plans. He did not know what day the meal plans could be implemented, but said they will communicate with the public as soon as they have a plan. They also plan to discuss employee payroll during the meeting.

Muri said that there are still no cases of coronavirus in Ector County, but that there were families and educators who had traveled to places that have many coronavirus cases. He added that this is why ECISD decided to change their decision to cancel school from his previous statements to stay open on Friday.

“As we have seen over the last several days, the information that we have about the virus and the guidance that is provided to us consistently changes.”

Muri said questions regarding testing and state assessments, athletics and make-up days, are questions that he and Riddick have as well. They are receiving updates from the education commissioner and said that the staff at the education agency is working to get those answers.

Muri added that as soon as he gets those answers it is his commitment to communicate them to the public.

Both Muri and Riddick said that they will communicate with the public in multiple ways through press conferences and online. Information regarding ECISD can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y5q644a2 while MISD information can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y3qeou5v.