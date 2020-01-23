Representative reads to Carver students

Carver Early Education Center students had the book “The Little Engine that Could,” a perennial favorite, read to them by state Rep. Brooks Landgraf Thursday in the library as part of National Reading Day.

National Reading Day is meant to encourage younger children to read. Superior HealthPlan partnered with Carver to commemorate the day by giving away free books. University of Texas Permian Basin First 5 staff also was on hand.

A news release from Superior HealthPlan said that according to Texas-based BookSpring, only 35 percent of public school students are at or above proficient in reading by fourth grade, and that drops to just 25 percent in Texas.

Children from low-income neighborhoods face even more of an uphill battle as about 48 percent of them know only one or two letters by the time they’re in kindergarten, the release said. On the other hand, children who are read to regularly have greater language comprehension and larger vocabularies than their peers, the release said.

Landgraf read to 40 to 50 prekindergarten students in the morning and was scheduled to read to another group Thursday afternoon. He asked them what they liked about the book and the students said they liked that the little blue engine helped the little engine in the title get over the mountain to deliver food and toys to children on the other side; that it was about a choo-choo train; and that the children had toys to play with and good food to eat.

He added that the train that helped was the smallest of the ones that came by and the bigger ones thought they were too important. Landgraf said it shows you’re never too small to help others and if you believe in yourself you can do anything.

“The minds of children are so special and I’m always impressed with how creative they are in their answers and how they’re not afraid to share what their thoughts are. Unlike adults, they’re not trying to mask anything they can just be very honest with you and that’s refreshing to see,” Landgraf said.

Sherry Palmer, principal of Carver, said reading books to children is the first step in them learning how to read.

“It’s like anything else — you model riding a bicycle, you model walking, you model crawling, so when they see other people reading and enjoying it then they know it’s something that they want to do too,” Palmer said.

Superior offered books for different levels of readers and the Education Foundation has its Bookworms program that provides a book a month for children.

“I enjoyed it,” Landgraf said of reading to the students. “It was a lot of fun. There’s always a good message in ‘The Little Engine that Could,’ but the class was very attentive. Literacy is obviously very important. These students understand that and it was just good to be here with them.”

Carver also had the Nursery Rhyme Living Museum Thursday.

Palmer said they try to have a big event every month.

She added that if children know between 10 and a dozen nursery rhymes by 3 years old, that it’s a good predictor of literacy health.

“And it’s pretty amazing how many kids don’t know nursery rhymes,” Palmer said.

Landgraf said he learned about the nursery rhyme research just by talking to Palmer.

“This is great. I learned on campus today how important nursery rhymes are for literacy development and the students here are learning and having fun doing it. I think that’s what makes it so special, but they get to display how excited they are about learning. I think that’s great,” Landgraf said.