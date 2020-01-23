  • January 23, 2020

Representative reads to Carver students - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Representative reads to Carver students

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:37 pm

Representative reads to Carver students By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Carver Early Education Center students had the book “The Little Engine that Could,” a perennial favorite, read to them by state Rep. Brooks Landgraf Thursday in the library as part of National Reading Day.

National Reading Day is meant to encourage younger children to read. Superior HealthPlan partnered with Carver to commemorate the day by giving away free books. University of Texas Permian Basin First 5 staff also was on hand.

A news release from Superior HealthPlan said that according to Texas-based BookSpring, only 35 percent of public school students are at or above proficient in reading by fourth grade, and that drops to just 25 percent in Texas.

Children from low-income neighborhoods face even more of an uphill battle as about 48 percent of them know only one or two letters by the time they’re in kindergarten, the release said. On the other hand, children who are read to regularly have greater language comprehension and larger vocabularies than their peers, the release said.

Landgraf read to 40 to 50 prekindergarten students in the morning and was scheduled to read to another group Thursday afternoon.  He asked them what they liked about the book and the students said they liked that the little blue engine helped the little engine in the title get over the mountain to deliver food and toys to children on the other side; that it was about a choo-choo train; and that the children had toys to play with and good food to eat.

He added that the train that helped was the smallest of the ones that came by and the bigger ones thought they were too important. Landgraf said it shows you’re never too small to help others and if you believe in yourself you can do anything.

“The minds of children are so special and I’m always impressed with how creative they are in their answers and how they’re not afraid to share what their thoughts are. Unlike adults, they’re not trying to mask anything they can just be very honest with you and that’s refreshing to see,” Landgraf said. 

Sherry Palmer, principal of Carver, said reading books to children is the first step in them learning how to read.

“It’s like anything else — you model riding a bicycle, you model walking, you model crawling, so when they see other people reading and enjoying it then they know it’s something that they want to do too,” Palmer said.

Superior offered books for different levels of readers and the Education Foundation has its Bookworms program that provides a book a month for children.

“I enjoyed it,” Landgraf said of reading to the students. “It was a lot of fun. There’s always a good message in ‘The Little Engine that Could,’ but the class was very attentive. Literacy is obviously very important. These students understand that and it was just good to be here with them.”

Carver also had the Nursery Rhyme Living Museum Thursday.

Palmer said they try to have a big event every month.

She added that if children know between 10 and a dozen nursery rhymes by 3 years old, that it’s a good predictor of literacy health.

“And it’s pretty amazing how many kids don’t know nursery rhymes,” Palmer said.

Landgraf said he learned about the nursery rhyme research just by talking to Palmer.

“This is great. I learned on campus today how important nursery rhymes are for literacy development and the students here are learning and having fun doing it. I think that’s what makes it so special, but they get to display how excited they are about learning. I think that’s great,” Landgraf said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:37 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
58°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: NE at 7mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 36°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]