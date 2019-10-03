Nimitz symphonic band gets state, national recognition

The Mark of Excellence projects seeks to recognize and award outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands.

It gathers entries nationwide and Nimitz was named a national finalist.

Associate Band Director Taryn McMillan said there are about 60 students in the symphonic band and 265 total in the band program.

“We were ecstatic when we found out,” McMillan said. “It was a really big honor.”

Band Director Jordan Freeman said this is his fifth year as a band director and his fourth as a head band director.

After earning a Division 1 at the University Interscholastic League contest, Freeman said emails were sent out inviting them to submit to the Foundation for Music Education — Mark of Excellence project.

“This is the first year I’ve actually done it,” Freeman said.

He added that they submitted just to see what would happen.

“I wasn’t expecting to get a national winner,” he said. “… It was shocking. I wasn’t expecting to get that high. We’ll submit again for sure. It was a good experience.”

The group of musicians involved in last year’s effort was a dedicated bunch, which he said this crop is as well.

“They pushed all the way through the end of the year; extra rehearsals and stuff like that. It was just a really good, hardworking group of kids,” Freeman said.

And it’s the same this year.

“We’ve got another really good group of kids. I’m excited for what they can do this year, so we’re just going to continue to push and be better than last year,” he added.

Kieran Holder, a 13-year-old eighth grade flute player, said they had Tuesday night rehearsals every week and would stay from about 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — sometimes later.

“We had Saturday practices that were all day. It had a lot of preparation like when we would come into class we would get to work immediately,” Holder said.

She said she was really proud of the national recognition.

“And I was glad that our work didn’t go to waste,” Holder said.

She started in band in sixth grade. She chose the flute because her mother played it and wanted Holder to follow suit.

“I love it. It’s my favorite. I think it helps me in school. It helps me get better grades and it’s really fun to do, if you practice. It’s pretty fun,” Holder said.

Cadence Sotelo, also 13 and in eighth grade, plays the clarinet. She chose the instrument because she watched a lot of “SpongeBob Square Pants.”

“It’s fun getting all this. It’s pretty big for us. I knew we were a good band. I didn’t think we’d get that far,” Sotelo said.

Jeff Whitaker, director of bands at Permian High School who was at Nimitz Tuesday to help out, was also impressed and looks forward to the Nimitz students feeding into Permian.

He said the district has helped provide high quality staffing to the middle schools. Whitaker added that the staff at Nimitz is phenomenal.

Whitaker said there is no magic to it. It’s just the teachers working hard and getting the students to do the same. The directors teach the students the fundamentals of playing an instrument, hold them accountable and offer structure and discipline.

He said he couldn’t thank the directors and other middle school teachers enough for what they do because they help the high schools shine.

“There is not a middle school in West Texas that has achieved what these guys have accomplished in the past couple of years,” Whitaker said.

The honor band recognition hasn’t been achieved since the district converted to middle schools.

“Years ago, when music education became important in Texas it was because of the educators here — the J.R. McEntyres, the Charles Nails, that created this; even our state organization, TMEA (the Texas Music Educators Association). They were leads in UIL and TMEA and how all that was set up in the state of Texas,” Whitaker said.

“Through that history, we’ve had a strong tradition of fine arts in ECISD. That can go away real easily. That can go away overnight. If we don’t have the right people in the right places, it doesn’t matter, so fortunately, we have that and we have a community that buys into this. We have administration that buys into this, that is extremely supportive because without the community and the administrators backing us up, we couldn’t get this done either,” Whitaker said.

“It’s a whole effort all across the board and it shows you what our middle schools in ECISD are capable of doing. …,” Whitaker added.