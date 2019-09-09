Moad taking on her first principal’s job

Standing on the shoulders of former principals and graduates, Angie Moad says she is blessed to be heading Gonzales Elementary School.

Starting her 24th year with the district, Moad has only been with ECISD.

“I’ve always been with ECISD; nowhere else. My heart is here I love the school district. Everything I’ve learned has been through this school district. There’s a lot of great people who truly care about our children, care about the direction of the school district and where it’s going,” Moad said.

Moad earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Abilene Christian University and a master’s in educational leadership from University of Texas Permian Basin. She has been an assistant principal at Gonzales and Goliad, but this is her first time being the top person on campus.

Alicia Press, now an executive director for elementary education for the district, is a former Gonzales principal and was principal at Buice Elementary.

“As one of the former principals of Gonzales Elementary School, it is extremely heartwarming to see the campus being passed down to compassionate and innovative leaders like Mrs. Moad. Under her leadership, I am confident that Gonzales will continue to be a great place for teachers to teach and students to learn!” Press said in a text message.

Originally from Miami, Texas, Moad said there were 17 people in her graduating class. She said her work ethic comes from her parents.

“My dad always said you can do anything you want to if you work hard enough to get it and he was absolutely right. It was just a matter of never giving up, persevering. That certainly came from him. My mother was a homemaker. She did not graduate from high school my dad graduated from high school. I am the first one in my family to graduate from college and go on to get a master’s degree. If they had had AVID back then, I would have qualified,” she said.

Because of that, Moad is a strong supporter of AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, a college preparation program that teaches students time management, organization and note taking, among other things.

Moad said AVID strategies are used at Gonzales and the campus is looking toward its kindergarten through fifth grade certification.

The campus currently has 468 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. There are 28 classroom and special area teachers. Fourteen new teachers were added this year, which Moad said is the most the campus has ever had.

The campus got a C in state accountability ratings this year.

“But again, everybody has stepped in helped out. They’re great teachers. I’ve been patient in hiring and making sure we get some good people on campus and we have. We have great long-term subs that are working toward their degree, and as always, we have just amazing teachers. They give it their all every day for these kids. They want this campus to succeed, because if it succeeds, their students succeed,” Moad said.

“We can’t ever just maintain. Things are always changing. Like I said, we have 14 new staff members and we’re going to be adding some more,” she added.

Her goals for the school are trying to keep students safe, helping them succeed and move on beyond what is expected.

“I believe we have a staff this year that’s going to do that. We tend to do well and we need to push beyond that and really let everybody see how we can shine. We do a lot of great things here and it’s because of our great teachers,” Moad said.

She added that the campus has had some great principals who have put good systems in place such as Sunny Rodriguez, Tracy Canter, now executive director of special education, and Press.

Several graduates are also notable such as Buice Elementary Principal Jessica Rickman, state Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, and Judge Christopher Clark, Ector County Court-at-Law Judge No. 2.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Moad said. “It’s an amazing place.”

Moad and her husband, Chuck, have four children together and two grandchildren. Chuck Moad is the chief investigator for the medical examiner’s office and a retired Odessa police officer.

Both of Chuck Moad’s parents were educators. Angie Moad said her husband always tells a story of how before he became a police officer, he tried substitute teaching one semester.

“He subbed twice. He was in a kindergarten classroom. He decided he would carry a gun the rest of his life and become a police officer,” she said.