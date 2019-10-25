Ector students mentoring at Carver through reading

Paquette said members of the Link Crew, a leadership group at Ector, go to the prekindergarten campus once a month and AVID students ride over once a month.

On a recent Wednesday, eighth-grade leadership students were at Carver. They were split up among the classrooms. Principal Sherry Palmer sends Paquette a list of all the teachers who have bilingual students and those who don’t.

“Then I just take the students to the classes and spread them out so they’re literally across the entire campus. A big thing about our campus has been literacy based, reading across the board,” Paquette said. “A lot of our kids don’t have the confidence to read out loud, or even to read at all …”

She added that she wanted her students and those at Carver to have something that was socially and emotionally satisfying. Even reading a lower-level book to prekindergarten students helps build confidence in the Ector students, which Paquette said they lack.

“Also, a lot of our kids have social needs that aren’t always met so I wanted them to have the experience to be a mentor, or a role model to younger students,” Paquette said. “A lot of the time they don’t get opportunities like this, so bringing them here was kind of out of everybody’s comfort zone. But it’s like the best thing. They love it. I have people begging me to come, they love it so much. They’ll come at first and they’ll be so nervous, especially if they’re in a room by themselves. And by the end of it, I had kids learning the entire class’s name. They were singing and dancing with them and they were begging me to come back like the next day.”

For the Carver student’s part, Paquette said they love having visitors.

“That’s a field trip just having people come in for them because a lot of people don’t come into these schools. Ever. The teachers love it. I’ve had a lot of great feedback from the Carver teachers about how much they enjoy it and I let them know, ‘Push my kids out of their comfort zone; push them to do more things. Don’t let them stand to the side because they need that. They need that push, especially these leadership students. They need to learn to be the leaders that I want them to be and they can be and I believe in them to be, but sometimes they need a little push to know they can do it,” Paquette said.

She noted that she doesn’t let the students come with her to the prek campus unless they have good behavior and grades.

Paquette’s mother, D’On, is a teacher at Carver. Her children are 3 and 4 years old. She co-teaches a class that has 10 students who are considered special education and 11 general education.

“When you’re working with little kids, like 4 year olds, the more hands the better. So we appreciate any help that they can give us because as you can see they’re one on one working with those kids right now,” D’On Paquette said.

“The kids get really excited. The next day they’ll ask where their older friends are. They look forward to them coming back. We work on all the letters. We work on the sounds. We’re working on them writing their names, coloring, cutting, learning shapes, colors; everything like that,” D’On Paquette added.

Like her peers, 13-year-old eighth-grader Alessandra Simental really enjoys going to Carver.

“I like the interaction we have with them. It’s a good experience to have. It helps us socialize with little kids and it helps us treat them better. Sometimes we’re like what do I do with them, and here, you get to learn what do. Sometimes you get to help special ed kids, so if you want to be a special ed teacher that’s how you get to know that’s the career you want,” Simental said.

Simental said she doesn’t think she wants to be a teacher, but she is considering becoming an equine therapist.

“… I want to be an equine therapist. There’s equine therapy and it’s for special ed kids and this helps me a lot because I get to see how they need help and how to help them start at a young age,” Simental added.

Jimmy Garcia, a 14-year-old eighth-grader, also was in D’On Paquette’s class helping one of the students.

“I can teach them how to do stuff that they normally can’t do ...,” Garcia said.

“If kids have trouble, I will be confident enough to help them out, read to them, help them spell out the word. If they need help cutting, gluing all that stuff I’ll be confident enough to help,” he added.

Teacher Celina Butler said the idea of bringing Ector students to campus is awesome. She added that the older students are good role models for her youngsters.

“We want them to be part of our little school family,” Butler said.

Reagan Paquette said she and Ector Principal Charles Quintela came up with the name Ector College Prep Peanut Pals for the students who visit Carver. (Carver’s mascot is the peanut).

“Carver is a feeder to us. We need to build those relationships with those kids before they even get to us,” Reagan Paquette said.