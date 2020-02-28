Buice principal taking home TALE award

Jessica Rickman, Buice principal, will receive the Leadership in Literacy Award at the conference at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center today.

“I was really honored and humbled …,” Rickman said of receiving the award.

Alicia Press was the original principal at Buice and Rickman was the assistant principal. Press is now an executive director of leadership for Ector County Independent School District.

“Jessica Rickman is a lover of youth literacy. She and her team have implemented a campus-wide self-selected independent reading block called ‘Bison Book Time.’ This time is a treasured block by both teachers and students as it fosters a rich love of reading at a very young age,” Press said in an email.

“This reading, as Louise Rosenblatt calls it, is aesthetic reading — or reading for pure enjoyment. Every day you see students choosing their own books that they read for pleasure — books that satisfy their curiosities, books that keep them asking questions, books that they read within a community of avid readers. Ms. Rickman has worked very strategically at creating that reading community. It is not uncommon to observe her reading to classes, making book recommendations, or conferencing with a child about their latest novel. I am incredibly proud of Ms. Rickman for earning TALE’s 2020 Leadership in Literacy Award, and look forward to continuing to watch her pioneer new ways to be a champion for our students!” Press wrote.

Rickman noted that she and Press started at Buice together.

“And one of our values from the start we read the book The Book Whisperer by Donalyn Miller. We read that book at the campus the very first year we opened and then the next year we read Reading in the Wild (also by Donalyn Miller) as a campus. Donalyn Miller has a big focus on literacy and reading and choice reading and so that’s really where it started reading that book …,” Rickman said.

Miller is one of the keynote speakers at the TALE Conference, which took place Friday and today (Feb. 29). All the reading teachers from third through fifth grade are attending, Rickman said, so she’s hoping they will come back and share what they learned with teachers in the lower grades.

The campus has Bison Book Time, which is the dedicated time every day for choice reading and it’s meant to create that love of reading of books in our students … On top of that, we try to focus on literacy in everything that we do, or at least have a big focus on literacy in everything that we do,” Rickman said.

Their March Madness book tournament is coming up.

“… Research shows the difference that reading will make in a student’s learning and in their life and so we put a little spin on that and not just the importance of reading, but the importance of enjoying reading. We want students to learn to love reading and then they continue to do it for the rest of their lives. … If we can instill a love of reading in students, then they’re going to read more and in turn be more successful …,” Rickman said.

The campus has what Rickman calls rain gutters with books facing out so it immediately attracts students to certain books.

“… The way the school was set up was really meant to foster a love of reading in students,” she said.

She added that she feels the emphasis on reading has helped students academically.

“We’ve had that emphasis from the start, so it’s hard to tell from where they were to where they are now, but as a whole our school has done well in reading on Istation (and) on the STAAR test so I feel that’s a result of the importance of literacy in general across the campus,” Rickman said.

Istation is an e-learning program for reading and other subjects.

For March Madness, Rickman said students nominate their favorite books and Library Media Specialist Brandy Dugger narrows them down from 64 to two.

“When they hit the final two books, we have a read off in the cafeteria with all of the students and they’ll both be read and then we vote on one winner,” Rickman said. “It’s really exciting. The kids really enjoy that.”

Dugger said students have until spring break to read books. Then they start voting the first day after spring break. The books are pared down to the final read off March 27. Two adult guest readers will read the final two books and the winner will be judged on the cheers and applause it receives.