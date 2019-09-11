Payroll chief acknowledged with award

Ector County ISD Director of Payroll Armando Nunez does a lot of his work behind the scenes, but recently he was recognized as the professional employee of the year.

This is Nunez’ 13th year with the district. Born in Pecos, Nunez graduated from Andrews High School so he is a Mustang, and got a degree in accountancy and business information from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

He and his wife, Shawneequa, have a 13-year-old daughter, Katarina, who is an eighth-grader attending Bowie Middle School.

Nunez said it was a nice surprise to win the award.

“It’s really rare for like our section to get an award. It’s a good thing when we are recognized because we do a lot of stuff in the background to make the district run. I do give credit to my team for my success, but it’s not just the people that report to me it’s the people I report to as well — the support I get from my bosses,” he said.

Nunez has eight employees who report to him.

“Of course I couldn’t be successful without my team,” Nunez said. “There’s no way I could do what I do without them.”

Payroll Bookkeeper Lynne Brooker has worked with Nunez for 13 years.

“He’s office is open to everybody. He’s a great boss. He’s always there when we need him; very supportive; very, very smart man.”

She said she thought it was great that Nunez won the award.

“We nominated him,” Brooker said.

She agreed that it’s not often people in payroll are acknowledged. Brooker added that Nunez helps anybody in the district that wants or needs it.

“…We feel like he deserved it totally …,” she said.

After the passage of the tax ratification election in November 2018, Nunez’ department had to process an extra check for employees.

“It’s a very small window of time. It’s difficult to do anything extra with the tasks that we already have planned for each month, but we get it done. My team gets in there. We work weekends,” Nunez said.

The department processes requests for pay that come in from campuses and departments and personnel record changes that come in from Human Resources. Nunez said his department also works closely with position control.

“They’re like an intermediary that helps coordinate the staff information with the budget information. They double check what HR does. HR sets salaries. They say, ‘Pay this check.’ We get it and then we enforce it. Payroll is the enforcer of what HR sends,” Nunez said.

The biggest payroll is at least a five-day process from start to finish.

“After we get everything and after we’ve sent everything there’s a lot of double checking, triple checking. It’s a very involved process,” Nunez said.

His department sometimes handles employee expenses, but most of the time they go through purchasing. However, payroll does take care of payroll deductions such as retirement insurance, alternative certification deductions and pre-kindergarten programs.

“You name it, we’ve got a deduction for almost everything,” Nunez said.

Nunez said math always came easy to him, especially after seventh-grade algebra.

In his job, Nunez said he derives satisfaction from helping employees make a living.

“Sometimes I do get a thank you every now and then and it feels good to know people out there do appreciate (it) because normally you come to work and you get a paycheck and that’s all you know. Most of the interactions I get are when employees don’t get a paycheck, or their paycheck is wrong so it’s kind of a thankless job in a way. But for the most part, we’re providing for, the way I like to think of it, 4,000-plus families,” Nunez said.