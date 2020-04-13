Trustees to hear response to COVID-19, consider policies

The meeting will be conducted by phone due to health and safety concerns related to the disease.

“My update to the board on Tuesday will include the latest information about the district’s response to COVID-19,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in an email. “The latest information on: remote learning, food service, mental health supports, technology support, child care, and other aspects of district operations.”

Policies on compensation and benefits related to leaves and absences and a resolution regarding wage payments during an extended disruption of normal district operations also are up for consideration.

Muri said the resolution is an extension, with a few adjustments, of the board’s previous decision.

On March 16, Gov. Greg Abbott granted a request by Attorney General Ken Paxton to temporarily suspend a limited number of open meetings laws to the extent necessary to allow telephonic or videoconference meetings in response to the coronavirus. The notice for this meeting was posted online for 72 hours, as it would be normally.

An electronic copy of the agenda packet is attached to the online notice.

Public comments related to this meeting will be handled as follows: Members of the public who have followed the instructions on this meeting notice for registering to speak during the public comment portion will be unmuted for no more than three minutes to speak. The board president will first introduce each member of the public who signed up for public comment before that person’s microphone is unmuted.

Individuals who wish to participate during the portion of the meeting designated for public comment should sign up online at https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Page/276 before the meeting and shall indicate the agenda item on which they wish to address the board. The deadline to sign up is 3 p.m. today (April 14), the agenda said.

All other board's rules and procedures regarding public comment will be followed. For more information about public comment, see Policy BED. The open portions of this meeting will be recorded made available to the public on ECISD website.