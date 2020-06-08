Groups to demand removal of trustee

A group of Odessans plans to attend an Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday to air their feelings and demands relating to social media posts from board member Doyle Woodall.

The meeting will be held face-to-face in the board room of the administration building at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. Everyone will be required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

An online petition at change.org has started for Woodall’s removal. The goal is to get 5,000 signatures. Esteban Hernandez, who started the petition at least he expects 100 people to attend the board meeting.

Superintendent Scott Muri and board President Donna Smith issued a joint statement Saturday responding to Woodall’s posts and comments. Woodall said Sunday he has received death threats and plans to write a letter of apology.

Among the many posts, there is an image of a hangman’s noose with words above it that say: “If we want to make America great again we will have to make evil people fear punishment again.”

Another has Nazi officers with the words “It’s not murder" above it and “Jews aren’t actually people” at the bottom and another photo of a pregnant woman and another woman with “It’s not murder” on top and “Babies aren’t actually people” on the bottom. Another shows a large groups of Muslims in prayer and says “Spill a few gallons of bacon grease on that street and it would clear out fast,” followed by three American flags.

The comment below says, “This is not Saudi Arabia … This is “Sweet Home” Birmingham, Alabama! Nervous yet?”

Mike Atkins, the attorney for ECISD, said June 5 that Woodall cannot be removed from the board unless he is voted off or commits a felony.

Bobbie Duncan, a retired teacher, voiced support for Woodall on the Odessa American Facebook page.

“As a longtime Odessan and one who opened doors to learning for ECISD students for over 40 years, I believe I have a vested interest in this community. Continuing attacks and threats against Doyle Woodall are very disturbing. I may or may not agree with what Mr. Woodall posted on Facebook, but I believe he has our Constitutional right to express his opinion. I know Doyle Woodall. I know him to be of irreproachable character,” she wrote.

“This community should be honoring him as the outstanding school board member that he is. Doyle has worked behind the scenes to initiate so many programs and improvements for students, as well as teachers and staff. How do I know? Because, although retired from the classroom, I care about the quality of education offered and am concerned over the treatment of employees. I can always rely on Doyle to listen and help resolve problems. He is a caring and compassionate man. He is a servant to Ector County and deeply cares about its future, our kids. Mr. Woodall has been deluged with hate mail and threats to him and his family and property. Come on, Odessa, we’re better than that. Let’s tell him ‘thank you’ for all the good he’s done,” Duncan added.

Monday, the Ector County TSTA/NEA issued a statement demanding Woodall’s resignation or removal for posting the noose on Facebook.

“Ector County ISD employees are angered by the offensive and insensitive posting of a noose by Board Member Doyle Woodall on his Facebook page,” the statement said. “Although the post was put up before George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of police officers, it nevertheless makes us question Mr. Woodall’s sense of fairness and his fitness to help govern a school district with many employees of color and a student body that is overwhelmingly minority.”

“A noose has long been a symbol of racial prejudice and hatred in our country, dating back to the years when many innocent people were lynched strictly because of the color of their skin. To this day, it is a symbol that people of color loathe, and so should every fair-minded American,” the statement said.

“Mr. Woodall has a history of racist and intolerant Facebook posts,” the TSTA/NEA statement said.

Hernandez said there are two groups that have joined together to demand action on Woodall. He met educator Rod Johnson at the Black Lives Matter protest June 3 and Hernandez said Johnson connected him with other educators in the community.

“Overall, we kind of want to apply the pressure on the rest of the district and the other board members to let him know that this isn’t acceptable and basically force him to resign,” Hernandez said. “That’s going to be the goal of ours because we did see the district statement” from Muri sand Smith, but they want to take it a step further and get Woodall’s resignation.

Hernandez said when he first saw the posts he didn’t know if it was real so he scrolled through more of Woodall’s Facebook page and saw the other content.

“… This isn’t the only thing he’s posted. It actually gets worse. Then when I posted originally on Twitter, I saw there were a lot of people who were just as upset as I was; very offended; and I saw a lot of attention being brought to it so (I thought) let’s try to do something. That’s when I started the petition …,” Hernandez said.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> Discussion of the 2020-2021 budget, tax rates and property values.

>> Discussion of ECISD's response to COVID-19.

>> Discussion of and request for approval of the reorganization of the board of trustees naming a president, vice president and secretary.

>> Possible request for approval to move into a closed meeting for personnel matters. The agenda says the board will deliberate the hiring of an executive director for talent development, director of purchasing and a campus principal for Bonham Middle School.