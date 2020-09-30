  • September 30, 2020

Annual College Night moves online for 2020

Annual College Night moves online for 2020

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:18 pm

Each year, Ector County ISD’s secondary counselors organize College Night which draws hundreds of students and their families to come and chat with college recruiters.

Not this year. COVID restrictions will make it difficult to do an event of this size safely so ECISD College Night is moving online.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. ECISD students can login and chat virtually with as many as 300 college recruiters about everything from admissions standards to fields of study to financial aid. Students will be receiving information on how to attend from their teachers and counselors.

Login information can also be found on the ECISD home page under Headlines. ECISD College Night focuses on students in eighth through 12th grade, and their parents, to give them a chance to explore college and university options available after high school.

Register online at tinyurl.com/y2kjuh88

Posted in , on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:18 pm.

