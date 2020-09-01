  • September 1, 2020

2 ECISD students get new scholarship - Odessa American: ECISD

2 ECISD students get new scholarship

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 1:35 pm

Two Ector County ISD graduates are the first recipients of the Sally Anne Powell Memorial Art Scholarship managed by the Education Foundation of Odessa.

Sally Anne Powell was an ECISD art teacher who fought a valiant battle with cancer. In her memory, a scholarship was established and will be awarded to ECISD graduates who wish to become an art teacher.

The two students receiving the scholarship for the fall 2020 semester are Zoe Herndon, Odessa High School graduate attending Odessa College, and Maria Romero-DeMatteo, a Permian High School graduate attending the University of Texas College of Natural Sciences.

Herndon was the head editor of the yearbook staff, a member of National Honor Society, voted Best Latin Student her sophomore and junior year, was a VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) participant (2016-2020) and a UIL Math participant (2017-2020).

Romero-DeMatteo was a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Art student.

“It is a privilege to be able to help Sally Anne Powell’s family keep her memory alive through these scholarships,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in a news release. “Congratulations to these two bright students on their future endeavors. We hope to see them teaching art in ECISD someday.”

The Sally Anne Powell Memorial Art Scholarship is funded solely through donations.

Donations can be made online at www.educationfoundationodessa.org.

Simply click on the “Donate Online Today” link and then select the Sally Anne Powell Memorial Art Scholarship campaign link. Donations may also be mailed to the Education Foundation at P.O. Box 951, Odessa, Texas 79760.

