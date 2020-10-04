ECISD tackling unconscious bias

Having heard a report last winter that African American students were more likely to be disciplined than other student groups, Ector County ISD officials decided to require unconscious bias training for its employees and school board members.

African American students are 4 percent of the student population of roughly 34,000 students, but are subject to 50 percent of the out of school suspensions.

Superintendent Scott Muri said that is a disproportional percentage for such a small group.

Alicia Press, an executive director of leadership at ECISD, said students are most frequently assigned out of school suspensions for violations of the student code of conduct, fighting or drug-related offenses.

“Out of school suspension is one of many disciplinary actions a campus may impose to respond to student misbehavior. In some cases, OSS is immediately assigned for a single serious offense (like drugs or fighting). In the case of persistent, non-serious offenses, OSS is assigned only after a number of other lesser disciplinary actions (such as warnings, loss of privileges, detentions, etc.) have proven to be ineffective. Our goal is always for teachers, administrators, and counselors to leverage preventative and restorative measures as part of a well-rounded approach to improving student behavior,” Press said in an email.

Executive Director for Leadership Robert Cedillo said during a July board of trustees meeting that there were 603 drug and alcohol offenses in the 2018-19 school year, which was significantly higher than other districts. Cedillo said when students are caught with drugs, for example, they are placed in the district Alternative Placement Program (alternative center) and in out of school suspension for three days.

At that same meeting last summer, the board received an update on work done by an Equity Task Force, which studied discipline and suspensions. The group included educators and community members. Unconscious bias training was one of the recommendations from the task force.

“That is not a child problem, it’s an adult problem,” Muri said. “We as an organization somehow are creating an environment in which those kids are negatively impacted from a behavioral perspective and we see evidence of that in the way that they are disciplined. We must remedy that as adults so our kids can be more successful, specifically our African American kids in that example.”

He added that there are other subgroups of students that ECISD should pay attention to. About 77 percent of students are Hispanic.

Muri said the training is more than one session and it started before school for all 4,200 employees, plus school board members. The second phase of training is now occurring.

The district’s talent development staff put the training together and the curriculum comes from The National Teacher Project.

“We do some partner work with them, so we took their curriculum and modified it a bit but it is being taught by our own team here at ECISD — the talent development department,” Muri said.

Talent Development was trained by TNTP to conduct the training.

The course most recently offered the week of Sept. 14 lasted about an hour and a half.

“We engage a certain amount of staff members at a time. It’s not overloaded with people, so there can be a little bit of conversation. But there is direct instruction, if you will. They watch videos. There are slides. There’re a variety of different activities that take place during the training session,” Muri said.

“It’s not trying to identify individuals. It’s really personal. It is about each of us figuring out how we can make ourselves aware of any type of bias that we may possess,” Muri said.

“We’re all shaped in certain ways. As we grow up, our communities shape us; our parents shape us; our friends and society shape us; and sometimes we develop biases of which we’re unaware, so the training is all about making each of us aware of any bias that we may possess and how that bias could negatively impact a student, because we have data that indicate that our students are sometimes victimized by our own biases and sometimes biases can be present in policies that we have.”

“Discipline is one of the areas where we’ve seen our biases,” Muri said. “We have subgroups of students in ECISD that are disproportionately disciplined and we recognize that some of that is simply because of the bias we may possess as individuals toward the behaviors displayed by some of our students.

“When we’re made aware of that as individuals, then we can change our behaviors so we can be more understanding of the students we serve. It’s not a test. It isn’t something that’s done to us. It is a training that makes us aware of any bias that we as individuals might possess, so it’s very informative and intuitive.”

He said a record of the training doesn’t go into anyone’s personnel file. “From that perspective, we’re given credit for completing courses, etc., so that’s the way that we would have evidence, if you will,” he said.

“But it’s not a part of a personnel file as far as the specifics of the course,” Muri said. “No one fills out a form or shares information about their biases. All of that is for you, personally. We’re not asking you to share those with us, or with anyone for that matter. Everybody’s required to take the course.”

Muri said ECISD will continue to monitor student data in relation to discipline, in relation to academic performance. “It’s all about our students,” he said.

“Are we creating a school district that allows every type of child to experience his or her maximum level of success? We do not want to possess any bias within our organization that hinders the progress or success of a student, so the data we will monitor is our student data. Are they doing better in a variety of areas because we have removed barriers for them to achieve to be successful?”

With a majority of students being Hispanic, he considered whether people would see a good amount of Hispanic literature if they walked into a campus library.

“Who makes the decisions as to the type of books that are sitting on our library shelves?” Muri asked. “If we don’t have a Hispanic influence from the decision making perspective, then our Hispanic students may not see themselves in some of the literature we read. We don’t intend not to have famous authors that are Hispanic reflected in our libraries, or images of Hispanic figures in our books, but if that’s the case it’s a form of bias. We have overlooked the needs of a population of students and that’s the kind of thing that we need to bring to the attention of our organization.”

Muri said he has noticed things in himself through the training. “When I realize I have a problem I need to do something about it, so I might need to read a book,” he said.

“I might need to talk to an expert. I might need to discuss something with my colleagues. I might need to take a different kind of training course. My responsibility as an educator is to address the deficit and fix it in any way I can.”

When an adult is made aware of a problem, if one exists, Muri said it’s up to the adult to seek out solutions and ways to remedy it.

He said most teachers also want to know how they can more effectively serve students. If a majority of employees is interested in changing, the data will change holistically, although there may be some employees who recognize that there is bias in their thinking, but choose to do nothing about it.

“That happens in life in general,” Muri said. “We become aware of our shortcomings at times and we simply make a choice not to do something about it and then we live with the consequences of whatever that choice may be. But as an organization we constantly monitor our data and when we identify that there’s a problem, then we make the organization aware of the problem. That’s what we did last year with transparency.

“As the superintendent, I’m very confident that by making our employees aware of any bias that any employee may happen to have, we’re going to be better as an organization. The vast majority of our teachers and principals want to remove any barrier at all that stands in the way of a student and their own learning.”

Muri said this all springs from equity. “We want to make sure that each one of our 34,000 students has an equal opportunity to be successful,” he said.

“It all falls under our equity work.”