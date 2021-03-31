  • March 31, 2021

Easter message delivered at Cavalry Cross - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Easter message delivered at Cavalry Cross

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • He Is Risen

    Jacob Ford

    John Bushman, center, tells the story of Christianity to students and their parents that participate in the People Pride, Inc. scholarship program during an annual Easter presentation Wednesday at Calvary Cross. The program encourages students to maintain good grades, attendance and behavior during their elementary and secondary school educations. Those that are successful have an opportunity to receive a full scholarship to a state university.

View all 2 images in gallery.

Related Galleries

icon-collection Easter at Calvary Cross
 John Bushman tells the story of Christianity to students and their parents that participate in the People Pride, Inc. scholarship program during an annual Easter presentation Wednesday at Calvary Cross. The program encourages students to maintain good grades, attendance and behavior during their elementary and secondary school educations. Those that are successful have an opportunity to receive a full scholarship to a state university.

Posted: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 7:17 pm

Easter message delivered at Cavalry Cross By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

For about 10 years now, People Pride Scholarship Program students, along with founder John Bushman, have met at the Calvary Cross for a presentation that explains the true meaning of Easter.

That tradition continued again this year on Wednesday afternoon on the south service road of Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa.

Bushman, who is also the chairman of the Investment Corporation of America and a philanthropist, spent the time during the presentation on a windy afternoon, explaining to the students about the Old Testament and the importance of the Ten Commandments.

“All of this is to acquaint our kids and their parents with the history of the Old Testament and how God used the Old Testament as an example as to how people should live and treat their neighbors as themselves,” Bushman said. “God tells us to treat our neighbors as ourselves and that’s what this represents here and the forgiveness of Jesus Christ.”

Numerous students attended with their parents and teachers as they gathered in front of the 40 foot tall cross in the small park next to the highway.

“We put the cross in so that it could be a witness for people who drive up and down 191 and hold the two cities together,” Bushman said. “We always have one common thing and that is Jesus Christ. We want it to be available for everyone and we just did it to be good witnesses of Christianity.”

Bushman, who also teaches Sunday school at St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, says that this year’s message at Easter is that there’s always hope.

“It comes through Jesus Christ,” Bushman said. “Anytime you get in a bind or start thinking bad things, look up and say a short prayer.”

The presentation also included a short story by People Pride Program teacher Jamie Parks about a couple, who are friends of hers, found their ring in the snow at Cavalry Cross after spending the afternoon at the park on Feb. 14 at the start of the winter storm.

“It is such a very important time of the year with the meaning of the season and all,” Parks said. “When I heard that story, I wanted to share it and with us not being able to go out much and see our parents and share time together, I’m just honored that Mr. Bushman asked me to share that story.”

Special music was provided by Permian graduate and UTPB freshman Damian Christian who sung “Jesus Loves Me” along with the students as well as “How Great is Our God,” “Amazing Grace” and “Thank You Lord.”

“It’s awesome to be out here,” Christian said. “Not many churches do this. It’s heart-warming.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 7:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 36°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 44°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]