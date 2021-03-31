Easter message delivered at Cavalry Cross

For about 10 years now, People Pride Scholarship Program students, along with founder John Bushman, have met at the Calvary Cross for a presentation that explains the true meaning of Easter.

That tradition continued again this year on Wednesday afternoon on the south service road of Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa.

Bushman, who is also the chairman of the Investment Corporation of America and a philanthropist, spent the time during the presentation on a windy afternoon, explaining to the students about the Old Testament and the importance of the Ten Commandments.

“All of this is to acquaint our kids and their parents with the history of the Old Testament and how God used the Old Testament as an example as to how people should live and treat their neighbors as themselves,” Bushman said. “God tells us to treat our neighbors as ourselves and that’s what this represents here and the forgiveness of Jesus Christ.”

Numerous students attended with their parents and teachers as they gathered in front of the 40 foot tall cross in the small park next to the highway.

“We put the cross in so that it could be a witness for people who drive up and down 191 and hold the two cities together,” Bushman said. “We always have one common thing and that is Jesus Christ. We want it to be available for everyone and we just did it to be good witnesses of Christianity.”

Bushman, who also teaches Sunday school at St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, says that this year’s message at Easter is that there’s always hope.

“It comes through Jesus Christ,” Bushman said. “Anytime you get in a bind or start thinking bad things, look up and say a short prayer.”

The presentation also included a short story by People Pride Program teacher Jamie Parks about a couple, who are friends of hers, found their ring in the snow at Cavalry Cross after spending the afternoon at the park on Feb. 14 at the start of the winter storm.

“It is such a very important time of the year with the meaning of the season and all,” Parks said. “When I heard that story, I wanted to share it and with us not being able to go out much and see our parents and share time together, I’m just honored that Mr. Bushman asked me to share that story.”

Special music was provided by Permian graduate and UTPB freshman Damian Christian who sung “Jesus Loves Me” along with the students as well as “How Great is Our God,” “Amazing Grace” and “Thank You Lord.”

“It’s awesome to be out here,” Christian said. “Not many churches do this. It’s heart-warming.”