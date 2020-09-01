Compass starts year in person

With precautions and disinfecting regimes in place, Compass Academy Charter School has gone into its school year with in-person instruction.

Superintendent Kathy Killingsworth said Compass has 1,335 students in grades kindergarten through 11 currently and will add 12th grade next year. There are 1,000 students on the waiting list.

School began on Aug. 17.

“Instruction is face to face with the exception of anyone in quarantine. Then we do the online learning for those that are in quarantine,” Killingsworth said.

The school considered virtual learning, but decided in-person instruction would work best for them.

“We’ve seen all of those things. We didn’t think it was best for our group, plus we also think about the burden it puts on teachers to do both. We also looked at all the infection rate in students and kids and it’s very minimal ... so that’s why we chose to do the face to face. We think it’s more effective,” she said.

Like other schools and districts, Compass went virtual in the spring.

“... Some kids did very well and others didn’t do a whole lot,” Killingsworth said.

Things are going well so far.

“We’ve had one student in the secondary that tested positive and she’s scheduled to be back tomorrow (Sept. 1),” she said. “We’ve had a couple that were in quarantine because they were in close contact with family members. They all tested negative.”

As of Aug. 31, Killingsworth said, they had three get tested. One was negative and two were pending, “which is really minimal with the number of students because there are probably 120 staff, plus 1,330 students.”

She added that Compass has implemented a lot of disinfecting measures.

“We disinfect our school daily. Our restrooms are being disinfected every hour” and water fountains have been taken out of service, Killingsworth said.

Parents do not normally come in and out as they would normally.

“We’re a closed campus now, even more stringently enforced I guess is the best way to put that. We don’t want any more outside exposure than we have to have just so we can continue to maintain sanitation,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Inman.

Killingsworth said the school does not have outside vendors delivering lunches this year, nor do the parents deliver lunches.

“Our students bring their own lunch. If they happen to forget it, we provide a lunch for the kids so it prevents a lot of foot traffic,” she said.

If a particular meeting is needed, parents can be screened and then enter the building.

Inman, who also is the secondary principal, added that whenever possible, they have phone or Zoom conferences with parents.

“If there’s a need, we find a way to make it so they can come in,” Inman said, “but if we can take care of it over the phone we would rather do that just to eliminate the in and out through that front door.”

Killingsworth said she, Inman and Elementary Principal Amy Harvey spent a majority of the summer working on reopening plans with the Texas Education Agency and health resources.

“What we think is the best plan today may change in two weeks, so it’s kind of a fluid, moving target but so far our students are thrilled to be back. We’re participating in athletics and a lot of things are pretty normal around here as far as kids are concerned, except they wear masks,” Killingsworth added.

If students are outside doing physical activity, they don’t have to wear a mask, but if they are in close proximity to another student they must wear a mask. Teachers can wear face shields or masks.

Asked if Compass foresees shutting down and going virtual again, Killingsworth said she’s hoping they won’t have to do that.

“We’re also at the mercy of the governor ... We would like to continue doing face-to-face instruction just because we think our students miss a lot otherwise, but we don’t know what the winter’s going to bring,” Killingsworth said. “We’re hoping that our procedures of disinfecting (the school) is actually going to help us with the flu and strep.”

Inman said this also should help with other illnesses that crop up when school starts.

Killingsworth said Compass hopes to see higher attendance rates because of the procedures implemented, plus hand washing and sanitizing.

People who have potentially been exposed to the virus have a nurse screen them for 10 days.

“It kind of depends on the situation (as to) how we handle that if they go into direct quarantine until the tests are back and show negative or we screen. We have a lot of different things going on. It just depends on the students,” Killingsworth said.

Classroom spaces have been adjusted to provide more space.

She added that teachers are “thrilled” to be back and are glad to be teaching face to face and not virtual and in person.

On a separate item, Compass is building an athletic and fine arts facility at the campus, 5530 Billy Hext Road. Killingsworth said completion is scheduled for March 2021.

“It will have an auditorium connected with the gymnasium. The gymnasium will have two practice courts and then we’ll have a lunch commons area for all the students (grade) six through eventually 12 to have lunch,” Killingsworth said.

Students will be able to eat inside the commons area or on a patio with shade outside.

Fine arts included in the building will be band, choir, orchestra, athletics and PE.

Phase III will be a two-story junior high and high school and it’s all going to be connected further east.

Compass’ charter is written for 1,600 students, Killingsworth said.

Inman said grades are capped at 120 students each.

“We’re crowded now, so we really do need our Phase II and Phase III to come on. We added another eight classroom portable buildings this year. It looks just like the one we brought in last year. It’s a really nice portable, so that gives us extra space. We’ll be able to have all the students, k-12 with our facilities now using all the portables next year,” Killingsworth said.

Killingsworth, who had been acting superintendent for a number of months, said nothing has really changed now that she’s superintendent except she’s moved into the superintendent’s office.

Inman said Compass will be looking for a secondary principal. For now, he said, it’s another hat to wear.

“He needs a pair of roller skates,” Killingsworth said.

Inman noted that the campus keeps growing and he has further to go as a result.

“We have a real strong staff and I think they’re doing very well. It is a strain right now on everyone, whether you’re going to the grocery store, or the doctor, or living life in general. It’s all changed. Every teacher I’ve talked to has been thrilled to be back in the classroom and thankful that they’re not having to do both,” Killingsworth said.

In elementary school, Compass has an asynchronous teacher to handle online learning for students in quarantine so all teachers don’t have to do it.

Inman said it’s more difficult in secondary school because they don’t have multiple teachers teaching the same subject area.

“But we utilize Google Classroom and we’re going to be utilizing Schoology to help facilitate the online learning as much as possible. In the event that we do have a kid that has to go into quarantine, or if we have to get shut down again all those things will already be in place so that we should be able to continue as close to normal education as we can,” Inman said.

TEA is providing Schoology to schools that ask for it.

Killingsworth said TEA is paying for it for all schools in the state.