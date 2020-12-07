  • December 7, 2020

Commissioners receive superintendent - Odessa American: Education

Commissioners receive superintendent

Muri to review contribution for students’ electronic devices

Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 3:28 pm

Commissioners receive superintendent oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners Tuesday will hear ECISD Supt. Scott Muri’s response to their recent donation of $270,523 in leftover federal CARES Act money for the purchase of students’ electronic devices and hot spots.

In the 10 a.m. session in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., Muri will review the significance of the additional 6,500 Chromebooks, 5,800 iPads and 1,000 MiFi hot spots to the district’s educational program.

In other business, the court will consider naming Precinct 1 Commissioner-elect Mike Gardner to the board of the 911 Emergency Communication District for a two-year term to replace Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers, who is leaving office at year-end.

It will also accept a $1,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Basin Abstract & Title.

Other agenda items include:

>> Reviewing a $198,465 amendment to the sales tax fund for the sheriff’s office.

>> Hearing Judge Debi Hays’ presentation on COVID-19-related matters.

>> Considering amending the airport board’s by-laws to allow holding quarterly meetings on an as-needed basis.

>> Reviewing a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of Ector County Library.

>> Discussing the issuance of a certificate of substantial completion for roofing projects on county buildings.

>> Hearing Sheriff Mike Griffis’ review of an agreement between the county and Securus Technologies.

>> Considering Health Department Director Brandy Garcia’s request for a secretary’s pay raise.

>> Considering final year-end line item budget transfers and amendments.

>> Discussing a payment regarding a lease-purchase contract with Johnson Controls.

