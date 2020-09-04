Commissioner: Higher ed will drive Texas recovery

Higher education institutions will help drive Texas’ recovery from the economic downturn and the pandemic.

In July, Gov. Greg Abbott and the legislative leadership announced that they would allocate $175 million of the governor’s emergency education relief fund for higher education, Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said in a phone interview.

The way the funds are structured, the state has to assign and commit the funds within a year of receiving them.

“... The intent is to try to use the funds as quickly as is practicable so you can help support the students in the higher education institutions. For example ... this last week, we sent notifications and contracts out to about 150 public and independent higher education institutions for two tranches of funding — one to maintain the major need- based programs — that includes the Texas Grant program, the Texas Educational Opportunity Grant Program and also the Tuition Equalization Program,” Keller said in the Sept. 3 interview.

Some $57 million was allocated to help maintain commitment to students so there wouldn’t be a 5 percent cut in the major-needs based aid programs due to the impact of coronavirus.

Keller said an additional $46.5 million was allocated to institutions for additional emergency aid for students because they know a lot of families’ financial situations have changed since their financial aid packages were put together.

“That estimated family contribution that may have been a stretch in the spring when those letters went out now might look impossible and this $46.5 million will be used to provide additional emergency aid to students who have been adversely impacted just at public institutions, so students at public universities and community colleges will be able to get additional emergency aid through their financial aid offices,” Keller said.

Hopefully, that will ease some people’s minds, he added.

“We’ve been working closely with the institutions, as well as with the state leadership. Everyone wants to make sure that students can stay on track. This will make a big difference for students who are able to access these funds,” he said.

The maximum a student can receive under this one-time stimulus funding through the federal CARES Act is $2,500, he said.

“It can complement other aid they may have received, so for example that student who might have had unmet need that just assumed they would have to take out debt or be able to work to pay tuition that might be much tougher than it looked like it would have been a few months ago. This financial aid will help fill that gap,” Keller said.

The idea is to help students get through this “critical time and make sure they can stay on track,” he added.

Keller said he appreciates Abbott and the legislative leadership team for their actions.

“I’m in constant communication with my counterparts around the country and I can tell you that you don’t have that same level of commitment and focus in a lot of other places. There are a lot states that have been using these funds ... to backfill ... state budgets and address some of the costs. There are considerable costs and it’s going to take us a while, honestly, to wrap our arms around the extent of the cost to higher education institutions, and as well as public schools, of the coronavirus. I’m not dismissing that, but I think it’s important to highlight that what the governor and the legislative leadership have done” in close consultation and in partnership with, higher education institutions, Keller said.

He added that it shows the governor and legislative leadership team recognize that higher education institutions have more costs right now.

“We need to, at the same time, make strategic investments that are going to help drive recovery for individuals, for their community and for the state. You have to look at these commitments in the context of other decisions that have been made. For example, community colleges were exempted from state budget cuts in the current biennium, as well as the health-related institutions. That’s a big deal. ... We’ve seen multiple other states announce large cuts to their higher education systems, from their community and technical colleges, as well as their universities. Texas has been making strategic investments in our students and we have some budget cuts, but not to the extent that you see other places,” Keller said. “It’s important to emphasize the ways that our state leadership has been focusing those funds on the needs of individual students and their families.”

He noted that colleges and universities count on tuition dollars, state support and other revenue sources like events, athletics, housing, food services, philanthropy and other kinds of revenue streams.

These took significant hits in March. This can mean losses of tens of millions for flagship institutions, and for smaller community colleges it can mean losses of thousands if not millions of dollars, Keller said.

This is happening at the same time that many people are hurting, he added.

“So many students and their families have experienced disruption in their lives. What we’ve seen in past economic downturns is higher education enrollment increases and I think that we are going to see higher education play a critical role for two reasons: one is, yes, the short-term needs of folks needing to reskill and upskill; but also what we’ve seen recently, like coming out of the great recession, is that jobs increasingly follow skills,” Keller said.

Most of the net new jobs coming out of the great recession required at least some post-secondary education — a certification, associate degree, bachelor’s degree or more.

“For Texas, it was about 85 percent of the net new jobs created, and that was when we had incredibly healthy energy and service sectors ...,” Keller said.

Now it’s a different environment where the energy sector has been disrupted, there’s a global pandemic and recently even hurricanes.

“We have multiple serious challenges that have converged, that we’re having to navigate. What we’d expect is that is going to accelerate some of the changes that we’ve already seen happening in our economy and in the workforce needs of the state higher education institutions. Our colleges and universities — from technical colleges to community colleges to universities to our health science centers — are going to play a critical role in reskilling and upskilling the Texas workforce. That’s an issue that we can’t emphasize enough coming into this next legislative session,” Keller said.

He said these first commitments of federal stimulus funds make a strong statement about the importance of higher education to the Texas recovery.

“The higher ed institutions received some direct CARES Act funding, so overall our Texas higher education institutions received about $1.1 billion in CARES Act funding that was distributed directly to institutions. That’s across nearly 300 public, private and independent institutions. We have more than 1.6 million students enrolled in these higher education institutions across the state, so half of the funding that was distributed directly to institutions was required to be used for emergency financial aid. The other half was available to institutions to help offset some of the additional costs that they experienced and some of the shocks to their revenues. A number of institutions have used a significant portion of that funding for additional aid for students,” Keller added.