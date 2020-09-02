  • September 2, 2020

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD, MISD - Odessa American: Education

Chevron donates $300,000 to ECISD, MISD

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:04 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Chevron is donating $150,000 to Ector County Independent School District and Midland Independent School District to support STEM initiatives and to ensure the schools are equipped for remote learning in the fall, a press release detailed.

“Chevron has been a friend in education and a strong supporter of MISD for many years, and we are so grateful,” Director of the Midland Education Foundation Anita Gamertsfelder stated in a press release. “We are thrilled that these funds will be used to help teachers and students with virtual classroom learning, mental health, STEM education, petroleum education, and campus support as a Partner in Education. These programs would not be possible without Chevron's generous support of public education and dedication to our community."

ECISD director of Education Foundation Celeste Potter stated “The Education Foundation is grateful for its strong partnership with Chevron. These funds will allow us to provide innovative opportunities for education in Ector County ISD through support of Career & Technical Education (CTE), PICK Education initiatives, Project Lead the Way, and to bring internet access to students in need during the COVID pandemic.”

Chevron is reportedly helping to support innovative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs that position the next generation of problem solvers to tackle the most complex challenges of the future.

“Thank you to each and every member of the school districts- teachers, administrators, volunteers, support staff,” Chevron Midcontinent general manager of asset development Molly Laegeler stated in the press release. “We continue to be amazed by your dedication and flexibility, especially during these unprecedented times. Education is the key to opportunity, and we can’t wait to see Midland and Ector County students excel and make vital contributions to our community.”

