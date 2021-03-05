Cameron recognized for ‘transforming learning’

For its work transforming learning and thinking outside the box, Cameron Dual Language Elementary received recognition as one of the 2020 Schools Transforming Learning award winners presented by N2 Learning Group. Cameron Elementary was one of seven Texas public schools to earn the distinction for making strides on their journeys to provide innovative learning opportunities for all students. The award was to be presented at the Principals’ Institute last summer, but the conference was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Principal Jacob Bargas said N2 Learning works with schools across the state in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and College Station. People who received the award were from all levels.

The applications are on the website and you can see examples of ideas to bring to your campus to improve it.

“There's different aspects in which you can be involved in change. Cameron focused on student culture. We have our house teams that every student and teacher is a member of and teachers earn points for their house. It creates a different atmosphere, a sense of belonging to a team and really tries to build good behavior, good academic success all of those kinds of things,” Bargas said.

“Before the pandemic, we were one of the few schools that was one-to-one technology, so we have invested a lot of funds into our technology to get students one-to- one on our campus. We also have invested into ... smart interactive flat panels, so we were ahead of the game — light years over a lot of campuses in the state of Texas — with our technology here at the school. That was another aspect of what our application consisted of.”

“Another thing was our dual language program, our French program, our collaboration that our teachers and students have to have and do on a consistent basis,” he added.

The campus has 600 prek through sixth grade students and has had full day prek for a while.

“Our dual language program is a 50-50 model, so our students learn one day in English and one day in Spanish in the lower grades. And in the upper grades, it's a week to week thing where students learn one full week in English and one full week in Spanish. Those are in all academic areas so that was reading, math, science, writing. Everything's done in both languages. This is really to get students to build their academic vocabulary build their comfortability with a second language whether they're learning Spanish or they're learning English,” Bargas said.

Students have two teachers — their English teacher and their Spanish teacher.

“Each teacher stays in their language of instruction …,” Bargas added.

“… It's a lot of organization of who's transitioning where, who's going to what class. The kids get really good at it probably a couple weeks in. Once they find out what the routine is, they're good,” he said.

Part of the dual language program is professional development, trying to make sure our teachers are well versed on how to teach students to learn a second language.

With ECISD’s recent school of choice lottery, Bargas said their enrollment numbers could increase.

“We're the best kept secret in Odessa. That's what I tell people …,” Bargas said.

Executive Director of Leadership Robert Cedillo said the campus has a great group of teachers that truly embrace teaching and learning.

“Mr. Bargas has been there for seven years now. He places value on relationships and trust with teachers, staff, students, parents and the community. He and his staff are able to really think outside the box, but work within the parameters and that’s why the school was awarded the Schools Transforming Learning award from N2 Learning,” Cedillo said in an email.

The goal is for students to be able to speak English and Spanish fluently by the time they leave elementary school.

They may also learn some conversational French while they’re at it. With Cameron going through sixth grade, students can transition to middle school with a foreign language.

Bargas said students can take foreign language starting in seventh grade.

“That's why we wanted to go up to sixth grade so that they could transition easily and go from sixth grade still continuing to learn Spanish and French and then go right into taking their classes in junior high,” Bargas said.

He added that it takes a lot of discipline.

“We've been lucky our school is a very successful school because the kids are challenged. They have to pay attention in class. They have to be able to put in a lot more effort because they're learning something in two languages. We cover all the academic content that every school does, but with a layer of language on top of that so it is challenging ... for teachers, parents and students, but the challenge is worth it,” Bargas said.

Nominations for the honor were open to campuses led by any of the more than 450 Principals' Institute participants or alumni who represent more than 80 Texas public school districts. PI is a statewide professional learning series designed to challenge thinking and help campus leaders develop and sustain transformative learning environments, a news release said.