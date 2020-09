Bonham Middle School went into lockout this morning as the Odessa police Department was chasing a subject on foot near the campus.

Lockout is formerly known as shelter in place, Ector County ISD Communications Director Mike Adkins said. It is a precaution the district takes when something is happening nearby.

"Parents and staff handled it really well. It happened during morning drop off, so it slowed things down quite a bit. (The) lockout ended at 8:45," Adkins said in a text message.