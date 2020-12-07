Board to hear early childhood presentation

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees will hear presentations on schools of choice, early childhood education and consider action on an amendment to the academic calendar for 2020-2021 during its workshop Tuesday.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear face masks.

The mission of early childhood education is to teach, grow and nurture each student in a positive and developmentally appropriate manner through a play-based curriculum to prepare all students to be emotionally, socially, and kindergarten ready, supplemental agenda material says.

The district plans to serve 1,000 3-year-olds in prekindergarten next year, but it needs more capacity.

Through Senate Bill 1882, the district could partner with child care already in operation to serve prek-3 year olds. The material says this benefits the operation through additional funding and benefits ECISD by expanding early childhood education.

Kindergarten readiness predicts third grade success, the material states.

In 2019-2020, 4 year olds attended half day prekindergarten. In 2020-21, 4 year olds are attending full day prekindergarten.

For 2019-2020, there were 12 half-day prekindergarten campuses with 63 classrooms and 1,313 students.

This school year, 2020-2021, there are 20 full-day campuses, 77 classrooms and 1,264 students.

Children eligible for prekindergarten must reside in Ector County, be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and must meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements developed by the state:

>> Language other than English.

>> Educationally disadvantaged, which means the student is eligible to participate in the national free lunch program.

>> The student is considered homeless.

>> The parent is an active duty member of the military, including state military, or in a reserve component of the armed forces, or was killed or injured while serving on active duty.

>> The child is in foster care.

>> Is the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award, such as a peace officer, the district website said.

Of the 4 year olds currently enrolled in ECISD, 80 percent are eligible and 20 percent are not. There are tuition options, district information details.

On the first day of school, there were 980 students in prekindergarten. Today there are 1,264.

Today, 83 percent of those students (1,055) are learning in person and 17 percent, or 209 students, remotely.

The presentation expected during the meeting shows that scores are higher from the prek Circle test this year than last in reading and math.

Through Senate Bill 1882, the district could partner with high-quality child care already in operation to serve prek-3 year olds. This benefits the operation through additional funding and benefits ECISD by expanding early childhood education. The goal is to provide early education to 1,000 students who are 3 years old. The potential partner could take excess beyond ECSID walls.

Seats would be filled at the ECISD early childhood centers first. Authorized partners could be existing or new partners. After three years, they will reevaluate the partner organization.