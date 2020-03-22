UTPB students must check out

Following guidance from the University of Texas System, the University of Texas Permian Basin is asking student residents to check out of housing.

“We know this is hard news to take and that many of you want to remain on campus. Students will have until 5 p.m. March 28,” information on the website said.

Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said UTPB has about 750 students on campus and the majority will leave.

Students will need to leave a forwarding address for mail that is received between March 28 and April 10, 2020.

When checking out, students will need to remove all belongings, clean their unit, and then leave their keys and laundry card in a dropbox. Dropboxes are located in the lobby of the Parker Ranch House and Front Desk of the RDH.

Students who are unable to check out due to unique or extenuating circumstances, such as those in foster care, international students, families living in family housing, or those with travel restrictions should complete this form. Petitions had to be received by noon Friday.

Dunson said in an email that Chartwells is prepared to have food service available, most likely take out service only.

“We are still (waiting) to see the exact number of students who will remain on campus but developing multiple plans just in case,” Dunson wrote.

The pantry will still be open. Those in need may contact studentlife@utpb.edu or call 432-552-2651. If someone is feeling ill, they can get food to you.

As for counseling services, Dunson said they will be available even after students have left campus.

“We can facilitate sessions for students, faculty, and staff on a secure online platform. UT Permian Basin is committed to helping students, faculty, and staff navigate this ever-changing situation,” Dunson said.

Dunson said the university is establishing additional flexibility to help employees deal with the changing circumstances, particularly challenges associated with the kindergarten through 12th grade schools closing.

“The university will expand virtual access to services during the COVID-19 response. Some of the work and access to services will be handled remotely for a temporary period of time. The university is still open for business and serving the needs of our students, faculty, staff, and community. Some of those services will just be offered virtually,” Dunson said.

On its website, Odessa College says it will be closed through midnight April 3, as per Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.

“While our facilities may be closed, college operations will continue,” the site said.