PHS principal leaving for Houston

Just finishing his third year as principal of Permian High School, Danny Gex plans to move back to the Houston area he hails from this summer.

One factor is that his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer last fall and went through radiation in January.

Gex will be the associate principal at Magnolia High School in Magnolia ISD.

“I have talked to several districts, interviewed in several districts in and around the Houston area they’re all anywhere from 2,000 students and up. I think Permian is in the top 20 for the size of high schools,” Gex said.

Former Ector County ISD Superintendent Tom Crowe brought Gex to Odessa.

Gex and Crowe had worked at Katy ISD together. Gex and Crowe’s wife, Mary Jane, were assistant principals in the district.

Crowe said what made Gex stand out as a principal is his instructional knowledge.

“… He understood what it took to educate kids and kids who were struggling. He was good with kids who were struggling. I thought that was his strength when I bought him there. He had a couple of glitches. Not letting the band march the hallway. I’ll never forget that. I gave him a hard time about that. Steve Brown (ECISD trustee and former PHS principal) did, too,” Crowe said.

But seriously, Crowe said, “Gex is a good guy.”

“I wish him nothing but the best in Magnolia. It’s a good district,” Crowe added.

Gex took time off in January to take his mother to MD Anderson for treatment. Now she’s starting a chemo pill.

He and his wife, Michelle, have four daughters.

“My wife teaches here part time,” Gex said. “She tutors in the morning for some home school kids in Midland and then in the afternoon she comes here and does the sign language stuff. She’s a math and SPED (special education) certified.”

Gex’s resignation is effective June 30 and the new principal, Delsea Styles, has been announced.

Most recently, Styles served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Fredericksburg ISD.

Gex said the last three years at PHS have been an incredible journey.

“I think when we came in, we had I think we had some issues with our staff. There were some inappropriate relationships and unfortunately I heard about that numerous times so I think that fortunately, knock on wood, we haven’t had those issues. We’ve had some ups and downs with staff members and their families and passing away we’ve lost some kids of course. Those are sad things that happen,” Gex said.

Something he’s proud of is an article that was published in a Texas Association of Secondary School Principals journal.

“The last two summers I presented in ‘18 and ‘19 when I was the principal here. I wrote an article on the great work that we were doing and little does anybody know that we reduced the freshman retention rate by over 20 percent,” Gex said.

When he says retention what he means is holding a student back. For example, when a ninth grader fails two or more subjects they’re retained. His first year at Permian, 178 freshmen were retained. That was about 18 percent because PHS had 1,200 freshmen, Gex said.

“We did a teaming concept. The teaming concept is what you find in elementary and junior highs. They put the same teachers on the same team and they get to talk about the same kids every day and they get a period off. I guess my question to people in education is why don’t high schools use teams? The answer is because it’s too difficult to schedule. … When you schedule 3,700 students and everybody has their own schedule, it’s too difficult and I disagree. I make the schedule, so it’s like when you redo your house. I renovated my house. It’s my ideas. I’m in charge I get to do, what I want to do and I think it’s the same with the schedule. So what you have to do is if you don’t prepare in April and May this year for August, it’s going to be a disaster. You can’t do it. You have to find teachers and you build them,” Gex said.

Gex wondered why if teams were good for younger students, why they couldn’t be used at the high school level.

There is a book called “The Make or Break Year” about a study of inner-city Chicago schools that showed an increase in graduation rates from 53 to 89 percent about a study in urban schools in Chicago for over two decades and they took the graduation rate from the inner city urban schools from 53 percent to 89 percent.

Gex presented his idea about teaming and reducing the retention rate at a Texas Association of Secondary School Principals conference.

This past Christmas, he stayed in and pulled all the data into an article to submit. He said he gave his team — teachers, counselors and others — who were on hand credit for the work they did.

“And that’s where it should be. Those were the people that lived it every day. When you start talking about saving kids, we went to under 135. We retained 132 freshmen, plus the district went from six credits to five credits to be able to move on to 10th grade and that dropped it to under 90 students. So less than 90 students were retained. I think it was 87 or 88 freshmen last year, so we went from 177 to less than 90,” Gex said.

When he heard the district was talking about dropping the credits from six to five, he encouraged it because of the statistics.

“If a kid goes to 10th grade on time, he has an over 80 percent chance of graduating. If you stay, you repeat ninth grade … you have less than a 15 percent chance of graduating on time,” Gex said. “So it’s dramatic. … When people start talking about graduation rates, they want the scores to go up. You’ve got to fix it for the long term. I think we’re in a society where you get people that come in and it’s the next great thing. …”

Before the feeder middle school students step foot at Permian, Gex said, there is a plan in place.

“You want to know what every high school in the state of Texas does? After the freshman year, they look back and go that didn’t go very well. They didn’t do very well. Why is that? Why aren’t we prepping beforehand instead of after? And let me tell you, I’ve been in how many high schools — a lot. Not only have I been in a lot (of high schools), I’ve seen it happen a lot and I’ve heard it a lot. And when you deal with somebody’s most prized possession, you better prep beforehand instead of after,” Gex said.

He added that when teachers have a chance to talk about a student they share, it helps them solve issues from attendance to grades and discipline.

What Gex said he has enjoyed most about being PHS principal are the relationships.

“I love the teachers. They’re great. We have a great system in place,” he said. “I think they’re all very supportive. I think that was one of the key things was that I was asked to do was build those relationships and grow those with the staff. I think I have.”

Gex said Permian is unique.

“We do some things really well,” he said. “Our athletics are really good compared to where I’ve come from, but our fine arts is great. We do a great job. A lot of CTE (career and technical) teachers here provide a lot. What that does is it piques the kids’ interest, whether it’s computers, auto mechanics, culinary, beauty stuff, business stuff, engineering; that 3-D printer. There are just crazy things that they do that appeal to so many kids.”

He added that he is pleased to be going to Magnolia High School. Gex said the campus has received high marks from the state.

“The school is about 20-25 miles from my mom’s house, so not too far. I will miss our staff and students and the many friendships made,” he added.