Online plans moving forward

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday took action to close schools at least until April 3 to stop the spread of the coronavirus and Ector County ISD will start providing instruction remotely to students on Monday.

“But I anticipate that we’ll be revisiting that decision in the coming days and then we potentially might make a different decision, so I think it’s important that families are prepared for the long haul if indeed that’s what this turns into,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Starting Monday, teachers will be working very closely with parents and guardians on the remote learning process. Teachers were activated today and more will be activated Friday and will receive materials and information on how to deliver the instruction.

“Some of it will be virtual. We’ll make digital resources available for families and then some of it will be in print because that’s what a family may have access to,” Muri said. “But we want to make sure that all 34,000 kids have access to rigorous curriculum and have access to their teachers and we’ll be using a variety of technologies to deliver that everything from the telephone to television to the internet. We’ll also be using paper and pencil, if that’s what some of our families have access to.”

Further information is coming out on that and then families can “engage in that work; how they how they access that information, and then how they can pick up packets for their kids,” Muri said.

Asked about how this will work for single parents, Muri said there are no easy answers to that. He said there may be five children and one parent and some with two parents with one who is able to stay home with their child all day and everything in between.

“We have kids that are homeless,” Muri said. “Our job is to figure out how to effectively reach every kid in the system. That is going to be very difficult, but we’re committed to doing that as is every school district in the state of Texas. That is the work that Texas has undertaken and we’re all trying to figure out how best to serve the families that we have. But what we don’t want to do is to have any of our students not served.”

“The learning process has got to continue for the kids in our community. I think now as we look at what’s happening in our economy, we realize the critical nature even more today of a quality education. Our kids have got to have a quality education so that they can make choices in their own life for what they choose to pursue as an occupation and we have to continue that body of work, so we’ll do the very best we can to support all kinds of families and all kinds of situations and we recognize it will be challenging,” he added.

Providing instructional materials to homeless students was another question that Muri said ECISD is working on.

“I think that’s when we can rely on some mentors and volunteers to help support those kids, but that is a body of work for to figure out how to do that effectively because some of our kids don’t have an adult in their life that can make sure that instruction is happening,” Muri said.

He added that the school district will do its best to make sure that occurs.

“The good thing is that … starting Monday our teachers will be accessible to every kid by telephone, by email, by voicemail, by video — some form of electronic (method),” Muri said.

He added that homeless students “have access to a telephone and would be able to talk to our teachers.”

“Our teachers will do all that they can to provide the supports necessary for kids to be successful,” Muri said.

A decision on whether to have graduation has not been made.

“We’re going to wait and see what happens in our community, but as of now, graduation ceremonies will continue as we had planned. I anticipate we may have to make changes, but right now it’s a bit too early. We don’t have enough information that would cause us to make that kind of change at this point,” Muri said.

“Right now, we are planning for this to continue for the rest of the year. I think it’s just a smart process for us as we think about all the decisions that have to be made that we make an assumption that this will be for the rest of the year. The easiest thing for us to do would be to have school. We know how to have school on a daily basis. But what we’re doing right now is very difficult, so we’re planning as if it’s going to (last) for the rest of the year,” he added.

The disaster declaration Wednesday by Mayor David Turner, Muri said, will help the entire community “because it gives our community access to resources and access to flexibility, so I think that was a wise move on the part of the mayor because that will be beneficial to all of us.”

Muri also expressed appreciation for the ECISD Board of Trustees’ decision Tuesday to ensure that every employee in the district will be paid throughout the school closure.

He also wanted to share that school counselors have returned to work at the elementary, middle and high school and have already started reaching out “to some of our very fragile kids, but we want our families to know that our counselors are now available to them so if any of our families or students need access to counseling services they can contact their school — not go to the school — but they can call the school and ask to speak with a counselor.”

That includes everything from college and academic counselors to serving students with social-emotional needs.

“We are transitioning to an opportunity in which we want to be able to provide counseling services seven days a week and those will be made available electronically or through video and so we’re working on that process right now. Today, our counselors are available five days a week at each of the schools in ECISD,” Muri said.

Food service as of Wednesday had served 6,409 meals. That was just in the day and a half since it started.

“That’s a lot. We had over 4,000 kids for lunch today (March 18) across the system and that’s again feeding takes place twice a day 7:30 to 9 in the morning and 11:30 to 1 in the afternoon for lunch and that’s at every school in ECISD, so a kid can go to any one of our locations. You don’t have to be a student at that school and you can get both breakfast and lunch at those locations so over 6,400 kids in just two days. That’s a lot of meals,” Muri said.

And they hope to be able to expand the service.

“We actually are working with our transportation and our food service teams to activate some of our buses so that we can deliver some meals to students that don’t necessarily live near our schools. We have some outlying communities and we want to be able to serve those students as well, so we’re working to try to join together our transportation team and food service team to make some food deliveries and we hope to be announcing that in the coming days as an additional service for our community,” Muri said.

ECISD is also aiming to provide meals on weekends.

Muri said Food 2 Kids, part of the West Texas Food Bank, has agreed to provide food to all children who are interested for the next two weekends. Distributions, according to a Tweet from the ECISD Outreach Center, are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Boys and Girls clubs at 800 E. 13th St. and 1476 N. Knox Ave. in Odessa.

“All of our guidance counselors now have that information, so that’s for the next two weekends that organization has agreed to provide food for our kids and they’re a part of the West Texas Food Bank,” Muri said.