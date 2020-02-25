  • February 25, 2020

Odessa Harmony official wins foundation award - Odessa American: Education

Odessa Harmony official wins foundation award

Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 2:48 pm

Building a solar car, teaching 3D game design and starting a literary magazine are just some of the innovative classroom projects that will be funded this year by $100,000 in grants provided to Harmony Public Schools by the Harmony Education Foundation.

The foundation is awarding the grants to Harmony Public Schools educators to implement 25 innovative, hands-on projects submitted for consideration to the foundation’s Classroom Grants Program, foundation CEO Dr. E. Tevfik Eski said.

The newly-funded projects will begin this semester, and were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including: Ability to grow student achievement in a data-driven, measurable way; ability to successfully replicate at additional Harmony campuses; breadth of positive impact to students.

One of the recipients is Michael E. Teskin/GT Coordinator, Harmony Science Academy-Odessa, Coding — Auto, $1,000.

