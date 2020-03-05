Education partnership working to move the needle on workforce

Staffing up the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, creating another action network to focus on workforce development and increasing the workforce were items agreed to during a meeting of the organization's executive and leadership committees Thursday.

The gathering was held at the new Sewell Auto Tech building, which held its grand opening Feb. 27.

The group also talked about the need to connect with students and parents to let them know what career options are out there and the pathway to get there.

A panel made up of University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley, Odessa College President Gregory Williams, Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Scott Muri and Willie Taylor from the Permian Basin Workforce Development Board discussed workforce and educational needs.

Collin Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies, said since he came back to work in his family business in 1996 there was only about a six-month period when it had a full staff of automotive technicians. Sewell said the firm finds them, trains them and develops them and they go to work for oil companies, which is fine, except other entities need auto techs too such as the City of Odessa, fire and police departments.

The need to fill those technician spots birthed the Sewell Auto Tech facility which will train Odessa College and ECISD students. He said what was done with the facility could be done with other industries.

Sewell said he had a Popeye moment where he realized, “That's all I can stand and I can't stands no more.” It took business, education, government and big business to create the four-legged stool that made the facility happen. It also features the Ford ASSET program.

At the grand opening, Sewell said the Ford ASSET program is a specialty partnership with Ford Motor Co. which will provide a specific certification for Ford-certified technicians throughout the region.

“All of those students in the Ford Asset Training Program will be sponsored by Ford dealers from throughout the state and they will be on scholarships to go to school here,” Sewell said at the opening.

Sewell said this was the first time Ford had extended the accreditation in more than 10 years.

Muri acknowledged that he graduates about 1,500 high school students every year, so in 10 years Sewell said that would be 15,000 potential workers. But, he said, the question is whether they will be prepared.

The Education Partnership started the POWER Bag initiative in January. POWER stands for Power of Words and Early Reading. The purpose of the initiative is to encourage the community to read, speak and interact with children, as frequently as possible, beginning at birth. Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and now Midland Memorial Hospital have joined. MMH will begin its initiative in May.

Adrian Vega, executive director of the Education Partnership, said a program called Reach Out and Read will be started with pediatricians.

ECISD Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Carla Byrne said the Sewell Auto Tech building provides room for ninth-graders in the auto tech program.

Taylor said students need to be educated about options that are available to them. He noted that the number of high school students that graduate is not enough to fill the job openings.

In a previous interview, Muri said data from the class of 2013 shows that only 6.5 percent of students successfully complete a technical certification, two- or four-year degree after six years. He has noted that research shows 65 percent of the jobs that are created today require some form of postsecondary education.

Even taking all the high school graduates into account, Muri said Thursday that he has 4,200 employees, about 2,200 of which are teachers. He has 350 teacher openings currently.

“We are not producing enough post secondary graduates to fill the teaching jobs. We have to change our culture and how we think about opportunities for kids. We have to have higher expectations ...” Muri said.

Muri said 55 percent of students start with OC and UTPB, but only 6.5 percent complete. He said the community has to support those students.

“This is our community crisis,” Muri said. “... More of our children have to be successful in the postsecondary world.”

Williams said when you walk into a campus most of the banners are for prestigious four-year schools, but it's harder to find OC making students who go there feel like they are less. However, he said most students go to OC out of high school.

He said if about 50 percent graduate from high school, OC gets about 25 percent of those. Williams added that we cannot look down on people who work with their hands.

Woodley said UTPB is invested in finding out what credentials are being developed and where the gaps are so they can understand where UTPB needs to prioritize its work.

By consensus, the partnership decided to start another action network devoted to growing our own workers. Lorraine Perryman, who co-chairs the partnership with Sewell, said they need to staff up the partnership and will be looking for funding. They need a data person as well. They also will need funding for office space, she said.