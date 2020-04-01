Residents heading into unchartered territory

Instead of being in person, it was held virtually March 20. There were 22 students in the Permian Basin who matched this year and they had 100 percent matching rate across all the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campuses, said Emily Holeva in the communications and marketing office of TTUHSC in Odessa.

Now Michelle Grundstrom, Diana Mitchell, Quang Nguyen will be heading off this summer to their matches in unchartered waters. Grundstrom was matched to the obstetrics and gynecology program in Odessa while Diana Mitchell and Nguyen were matched to Case Western Metro Health for OB-GYN and Case Western Reserve University in neurosurgery, respectively.

“It was definitely unexpected,” Nguyen said of the virtual Match Day. “It was kind of hard to deal with at first” because his family had bought tickets to come to Odessa from Ohio.

As the event got closer, they accepted it and videoconferenced everybody in who was going to participate and added a few more in.

“It definitely wasn’t what I had been anticipating in the weeks leading up to it. We bought cute, nice Match Day outfits that I still need to return,” Mitchell said.

In the end, though, it seemed a bit more intimate and having her partner, Nguyen, on hand was nice as well.

“I was happy in the end, but definitely wish I could have celebrated with my classmates,” Mitchell said.

Grundstrom agreed with Mitchell.

“For me, I matched to the program here, so all the residents, all the doctors that I worked with who wrote me letters who were hoping that I ended up with them, it would have been special to be with them when we all found out. This way, I got to find out with my roommate and my family …,” Grundstrom said.

All were happy with their matches. Mitchell said she and Nguyen would have liked to be near family in Utah for her and Houston for him, but Cleveland has a great program. Mitchell said she spent a month there and loved it.

“I agree with Diana. We are both extremely happy. When I interviewed there, I really liked the program,” Nguyen said.

All three said they love the program at Texas Tech in Odessa. Nguyen said he would pick the Permian Basin all over again.

“All three of us have gotten to work with the residents and attendings over the past two years. They know me well and I know them well. I’m excited to stay with people I know I like,” said Grundstrom, who is originally from Dallas.

The residents also are excited and apprehensive about starting their careers out now.

“… Most of us got into health care wanting to help people that need our help, attention and expertise. But at the same time, wanting to get right in on the action and (if) we want to be able to serve our fellow man for many years to come it is important to be able to protect ourselves so we can continue the work,” Mitchell said.

Nguyen said this is a learning opportunity that they wouldn’t get at another time.

“There’s a great need for us,” he said.