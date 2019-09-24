UTPB engineers graduating career ready

The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering is producing career-ready graduates at a rate higher than the national average.

The Fundamentals of Engineering exam administered by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying is used as a measure of workforce readiness and is one of the first steps for recent graduates and current students approaching graduation to become a professionally licensed engineer. UTPB reported that all of their students who took the exam during the 2019 spring and summer testing period passed.

College of Engineering Dean Agbai Nnanna said the six-hour test has more than 100 questions and challenges test takers to show a broad understanding of engineering concepts.

Nnanna said all seven students who took the exam between January and June of this year passed, which put the university’s exam pass rate 21 percent above the national average.

He said the amount of students who took the exam was less important than what the achievement says about the university.

He said the accomplishment highlights the quality of the engineering program, dedication of faculty to educating future engineers and shows the impact that UTPB is having in producing technically qualified engineers to drive the economy of the Permian Basin.

Mechanical engineering senior Nolan Hines will soon take the Fundamentals of Engineering exam as he wraps up his last semester, and he said is feeling more confident after the hearing exam results of his peers Tuesday during a UTPB press conference.

“These are my colleagues and friends and I’ve taken the exact same classes as them,” he said. “If they’re able to do it, then that makes me feel confident that I can do it too.”

Hines is the current president for the American Society of Mechanical Engineers student chapter and an athlete on UTPB’s swimming and diving team.

“The program has been very beneficial, and I feel very prepared as an engineer,” Hines said.

“We have really amazing faculty that work really hard with our students the quality of the program is a really exiting accomplishment as well,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said. “We know that the college of engineering and the graduates and the research that comes out of the engineering program will reverberate across not only the Permian Basin but way beyond that.”