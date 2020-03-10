  • March 10, 2020

Premier High School plans campus in Odessa - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Premier High School plans campus in Odessa

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:58 pm

Premier High School plans campus in Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Responsive Education Solutions is planning to place a Premier High School in Odessa.

Director of Communications Jake Kurz said the school will be for credit recovery, allowing students to move at their own pace and attend school on a flexible schedule.

The location has not yet been set yet, Kurz said.

The school will include grades nine through 12 and have about 150 students, Kurz said. As a public charter school, it receives state and federal funding.

“We have a proud history in Midland-Odessa that dates back 20 years. Premier High School – Midland was one of our first campuses to open in 1999 and we are looking forward to a new Odessa campus in the near future,” Kurz said in an email.

“Students commonly enroll in our Premier High Schools when other public school options aren’t a match for their learning style, pace, or schedule,” he added. “At Premier High School, students receive the support they need to prepare for life after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career.”

IDEA Public Schools also plans to open a campus in Odessa in 2021 and another in Midland this coming fall.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:58 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
77°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 80°/Low 58°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]