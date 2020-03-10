Premier High School plans campus in Odessa

Director of Communications Jake Kurz said the school will be for credit recovery, allowing students to move at their own pace and attend school on a flexible schedule.

The location has not yet been set yet, Kurz said.

The school will include grades nine through 12 and have about 150 students, Kurz said. As a public charter school, it receives state and federal funding.

“We have a proud history in Midland-Odessa that dates back 20 years. Premier High School – Midland was one of our first campuses to open in 1999 and we are looking forward to a new Odessa campus in the near future,” Kurz said in an email.

“Students commonly enroll in our Premier High Schools when other public school options aren’t a match for their learning style, pace, or schedule,” he added. “At Premier High School, students receive the support they need to prepare for life after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career.”

IDEA Public Schools also plans to open a campus in Odessa in 2021 and another in Midland this coming fall.