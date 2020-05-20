  • May 20, 2020

Andrews ISD to hold high school commencement

Andrews ISD to hold high school commencement

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:56 pm

Andrews ISD to hold high school commencement Odessa American

Andrews High School will be having in-person graduation at 7 p.m. Friday in the Mustang Bowl while following social distancing guidelines.

The Texas Education Agency gave clearance to districts to have commencement ceremonies within certain parameters. Many in-person graduation ceremonies were cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus.

Bobby Azam, superintendent of Andrews ISD, said there are 222 students in the senior class.

Typically, graduations are held in the Mustang Bowl and thousands attend. The stadium can hold 8,000 — 4,000 on each side, Azam said. In this case, there will be a cap on attendance with each graduate allowed four tickets.

He said there will be 400 on one side and 400 on the other.

Seating for graduates will be in the center of the field more toward the north end.

“We’ll space them out,” Azam said. “Nobody gets in without a ticket and then we’ll have our faculty and staff at the gates. When they come in, they can sit where they like but we’ll have seats marked.”

Azam said the seniors’ year was cut short and they didn’t get to participate in the events they normally would so the district talked to the board of trustees and community and decided it was important to honor the students.

“We just wanted to do it because … everybody looks forward to it. They’ve had so much taken away that we wanted to do this for them. Our people are excited,” Azam said.

He added that no one is thrilled about having a limit on attendance, but they are looking forward to it.

Azam said the ceremony will be a little shorter than normal, but there will be speakers, including the valedictorian and salutatorian. Students will receive their cords and stoles and each student will be met with to plan what’s going to happen.

He added that they will live stream graduation as well.

Posted in , on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:56 pm.

