Deadline approaching for New Tech Network planning grant applications

Schools qualify for additional education funding provided by the Texas State Legislature when a traditional school implements and meets certain benchmarks of the NTN’s project-based learning model. House Bill 3 specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN, while in the Career and Technology Education section of HB 3, campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.

New Tech Network first offered a series of Planning Grants in the fall of 2019. After significant interest from Texas school and district leaders, the nonprofit expanded its investment in the grant program to allow more schools to explore school redesign opportunities. Many fall 2019 Planning Grant award winners are in the process of executing their school transformation strategy with NTN.

NTN’s Planning Grants provide district and charter schools with:

>> Executive tour to an NTN school

>> Up to $3,000 for travel-related expenses

>> Participation in New Tech Network’s School Design Academy

>> Six months of access to NTN school design tools