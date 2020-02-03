  • February 3, 2020

Deadline approaching for New Tech Network planning grant applications - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Deadline approaching for New Tech Network planning grant applications

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 5:43 pm

Deadline approaching for New Tech Network planning grant applications oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN The application window for Texas schools and school districts to apply for a competitive Planning Grant offered by New Tech Network has entered its final week. School leaders have until this Friday to submit an application to explore NTN’s innovative school model and design resources.

Schools qualify for additional education funding provided by the Texas State Legislature when a traditional school implements and meets certain benchmarks of the NTN’s project-based learning model. House Bill 3 specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN, while in the Career and Technology Education section of HB 3, campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.

New Tech Network first offered a series of Planning Grants in the fall of 2019. After significant interest from Texas school and district leaders, the nonprofit expanded its investment in the grant program to allow more schools to explore school redesign opportunities. Many fall 2019 Planning Grant award winners are in the process of executing their school transformation strategy with NTN.

NTN’s Planning Grants provide district and charter schools with:

>> Executive tour to an NTN school

>> Up to $3,000 for travel-related expenses

>> Participation in New Tech Network’s School Design Academy

>> Six months of access to NTN school design tools

Posted in on Monday, February 3, 2020 5:43 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
63°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Clearing skies late. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 24°
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 35°/Low 23°
Snow showers early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]