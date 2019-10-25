Mitchell announces sole focus as chancellor

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell announced Thursday that he will transition into the full-time position as chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, effective Nov. 1, and leave his long-held post as president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, a position he has served in since 2010.

Mitchell has served in a dual appointment as chancellor and president for the last year, with today marking his one-year anniversary since adding the chancellor title.

During this time, Mitchell led the TTU System through the 86th Texas Legislature, which added two new professional degree programs and schools — dental and veterinary medicine — in the TTU System’s component universities. Mitchell’s efforts also provided consistency for an important period over the last year, serving as a capstone for his tenure at TTUHSC, a news release said.

Mitchell joined the TTU System when he was named the eighth president of TTUHSC on May 17, 2010. He is the longest-tenured president during the 50-year history of TTUHSC and successfully led the university to a period of historic milestones, record growth in enrollment, academic excellence and physical campus expansion. TTUHSC now graduates more health care professionals than any other health-related institution in Texas, the release said.

Lori Rice-Spearman, who recently was named provost and chief academic officer at TTUHSC, has accepted the role of interim president, effective Nov. 1, and will serve the university in both roles during the presidential search process.

Rice-Spearman began working at the university in 1987 and was appointed dean of the School of Health Professions in 2016. As dean, Rice-Spearman led the largest school of health professions in Texas and one of the largest in the nation in relation to the extent of programs and number of enrolled students and graduates, the release said.

In the coming weeks, Mitchell will work with the Board of Regents to develop and announce details of the presidential search process.