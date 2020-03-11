Texas Tech becomes center of excellence for foster care

There are now six Superior Foster Care Centers of Excellence across Texas, a news release said.

Dr. Babatunde Jinadu, a pediatrician with Texas Tech Physicians and the Ector County Health Authority at the health department, said there are a lot of foster children in Ector County who have been moved out of the county because of lack of resources.

“One of those is the ability to do comprehensive care that will help these children, so when they are brought into foster care somebody really needs to look at them,” Jinadu said. “And the children need to have a medical home in a comprehensive manner.”

Texas Tech University, with its main campus in Lubbock, has been designated as a center of excellence for foster care, but there wasn’t anything like that in the Permian Basin.

“So we applied to Superior HealthPlan, which is the main healthcare insurance, or health care payer, for the state of Texas. They have been designated a center of excellence for foster care so we applied to them. We had to undergo rigorous requirements, which include some training, actually a mini fellowship in mental health for primary care because we have very few resources in this area,” Jinadu said. “Myself and another doctor in Midland, pediatrician Veneeta Kanbur went to this training. We’re still doing the teleconference.”

The mini fellowship included a two and a half day intensive training, along with a six month, every other week teleconference to discuss issues.

Launched in 2017, Superior’s Center of Excellence initiative is designed to raise the level of care received by its members. To qualify, providers must meet more than 60 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes and staff requirements, the release said.

Jinadu said undergoing the training and being designated a center of excellence allows them to feel more comfortable in dealing with the physical aspect of what the foster children may have experienced, but also any physical and/or sexual or psychological abuse they may have suffered.

“It gives us a full perspective of what can be done for these children to give them a good medical home and help coordinate their care,” Jinadu said. “That’s where we joined with Superior Health in bringing (those) kind of resources and care to our community.”

He said a center of excellence means that you are really putting an effort into “making sure these kids have excellent care, not just a haphazard here and there care.”

“But when they come into our system, we coordinate everything for them relative to healthcare and healthcare needs that includes the physical, the mental, the psychological, the social aspect of their care. And this will also ease the burden of foster care parents, rather than going helter skelter not knowing where to look for help. It gives them opportunity to say we have a one-stop center. That’s the whole idea of being designated as the center of excellence for foster care.”

Jinadu added that foster children are moved out of the Ector County area due to lack of resources.

“First and foremost, placement in foster care is deemed a big problem. You have to first get enough people to be willing to be foster parents. A lot of those children when (an) incident happens in our area, in the Permian Basin, if they cannot find a foster parent they are moved to other outside the area sometimes as far away as Lubbock or some other areas …,” Jinadu said.

“The child has already undergone some trauma. Then they’re getting away from that child’s familiar environment. … We still have resource issues, but at least coordination on behalf of the parents also helps to ease the burden on the parents, as well as the child. We are also planning to have a social worker in our system that will help pull all that together.”