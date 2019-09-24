Muri: Educational attainment low in ECISD

By 2020, 70 percent of the jobs created in Texas will require a degree or certification beyond a high school diploma, but Ector County ISD’s attainment rate from 2013 is 6.5 percent, Superintendent Scott Muri told those attending an Education Partnership meeting Tuesday.

Muri said that 6.5 percent successfully completed a four or two-year degree or a technical certification. The state rate, Muri said, is 31 percent.

Speaking in the Complex Community Federal Credit Union Operations and Training Center, Muri said state statistics for the military were not available.

Muri said the district cannot increase that rate by itself and it will take a while for any tweaks or adjustments made today to make an impact.

“We can’t allow that to stop us from doing the important work,” Muri said.

He added that the district was short 349 teachers the first day of school, Aug. 19. ECISD also has 16 failing schools under state accountability ratings. But there are students who have incredible experiences every day and love school.

“We have to do better,” Muri said. “And it’s bigger than ECISD. It’s bigger than the people in this room. It’s up to the whole community. Our organization is focused on the high school diploma. We have to broaden our focus.”

The district starts getting children at age 3. But Muri said ECISD serves some infants who are the children of employees and students. Then the district begins serving students from prekindergarten through high school.

Muri, Education Partnership Executive Director Adrian Vega and executive committee member Lorraine Perryman talked about the 30 million word gap. Research was conducted among three tiers of economic status — low socioeconomic status, working class and professional households.

It found that there is a big disparity between the number of words exchanged between parents and children and in the type of words. Perryman said on the lower socioeconomic level, the words children hear tend to be more negative and the children have a negative self image.

Muri said this is a critical time in a child’s development and as a community, “we need to pay attention to that.” He added that children have to be fed, nurtured and given every opportunity to be successful.

Something that is expected to be launched Jan. 1, 2020, is the Brain Bags Initiative. This involves partnering with the local hospitals to provide books to children at birth. A diaper bag drive also will be conducted.

Perryman said MCH has raised $50,000 for the initiative, but officials weren’t sure how much would be available from Odessa Regional Medical Center. Carol Cates, chief nursing officer at ORMC, said about 3,000 babies a year are born at her hospital.

Plans also are to network with pediatricians and others who touch the lives of young children and have targeted material available for children as they grow.

The idea for Brain Bags came from Pensacola businessman Quint Studer, who spoke at Medical Center Hospital, Perryman said.

Perryman said Vega communicated with the people in Pensacola and they shared research material with people in Odessa.

Vega has said a resource bag, in the form of a diaper bag, will go home with mothers with materials that focus on brain development, literacy and the importance of literacy.

The initiative will start with the first baby of 2020, Perryman said.

Pensacola has a book where every letter in the alphabet has a local image. She added that the arts community has also been involved in creating a similar book.

Perryman said Vega, who has penned books for children featuring his character El Super Lector, has developed words and images for the Odessa book.

Perryman said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham is working with publishers and illustrators and the book is expected to roll out in May of next year. She said those books will go into every brain bag and sold in book stores, so it will be a revenue stream, as well.

She noted that it will create a positive feeling about the community and a feeling of community.

ON OTHER ITEMS:

AVID Leadership Coaching has started at all six middle schools this year. It was piloted at Bonham Middle School last year.

There are currently 186 leadership coaches and the goal is to reach 210. Daniel Harper, chair of the Middle School Engagement Action Network, said Crockett needs eight more coaches; Ector needs nine; and Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School needs seven.

The program gives community members from a variety of professions a chance to meet with sixth graders and teach them everything from how to introduce themselves to time management and conversing with adults.

Harper said you can see the change in the students from the first day to the last in terms of self-confidence.

The Bookworms Literacy Program is impacting more than 7,100 students each month at all ECISD elementary campuses (grades prekindergarten, kindergarten and first). Sixty-one reading spots were needed and filled by community members, Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said.

UTPB’s First 5 initiatives were updated, as well. Kinder Camps during the summer served more than 150 children in Odessa and Midland.

The HIPPY, or Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters, program is starting a new year and still needs 16 families.

The Texas Association for Literacy Education conference is coming to Odessa Feb. 28-29 at the new Marriott hotel and convention center.

The title is “Leap into Literacy” and the conference attracts about 600 educators from across the state annually.